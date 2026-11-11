Here's Another Awkward Follow-Up to the Time a German Delegation Laughed at Trump's Energy Warning

At the United Nations back in 2018, President Trump delivered a stark warning to Germany about where all the insane "green" energy policies would lead.

The German delegation laughed at Trump.

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Fast forward a few years, and Trump was right again. Back in January the German chancellor lamented the nation's abandonment of nuclear power, but at least Greta Thunberg was happy about it.

And now for this week's chaser:

NEW - Germany prepares coal plants for emergency operations amid strained gas supplies and low storage levels. https://t.co/OWmHJBgA3m — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 11, 2026

🚨🇩🇪 Meanwhile in Germany After the Green Liberal Lunatics running Germany closed all their Coal Mines, demolished all their Nuclear Power stations & rejected Russian Energy - they’ve finally realised that they are absolutely screwed. Article:- @disclosetv https://t.co/Gnk5aOBmRD — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 11, 2026

Wow, this seems like only yesterday:

Who's laughing now? https://t.co/u0CJQRmAfQ — David Perez (@DavidCan2002) November 11, 2026

If only someone had warned Germany that they were making poor choices in their energy infrastructure priorities. If only… https://t.co/DT35hH2z6e — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 11, 2026

If only!

Make no mistake, the emboldened Democrats are going to double and triple down on trying to bring the same kind of insanity to the U.S., and that can't happen.

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