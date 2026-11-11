DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Here's Another Awkward Follow-Up to the Time a German Delegation Laughed at Trump's Energy Warning

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 11, 2026 5:42 PM
Advertisement
Here's Another Awkward Follow-Up to the Time a German Delegation Laughed at Trump's Energy Warning
Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP

At the United Nations back in 2018, President Trump delivered a stark warning to Germany about where all the insane "green" energy policies would lead.

The German delegation laughed at Trump. 

Advertisement

Fast forward a few years, and Trump was right again. Back in January the German chancellor lamented the nation's abandonment of nuclear power, but at least Greta Thunberg was happy about it. 

And now for this week's chaser: 

Wow, this seems like only yesterday: 

If only!

Make no mistake, the emboldened Democrats are going to double and triple down on trying to bring the same kind of insanity to the U.S., and that can't happen. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ENERGY | GERMANY | GREEN ENERGY | UNITED NATIONS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History

Rep. Robert Garcia Promises Public Hearings on the Biggest Cover-Up in White House History

Brett T.
You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries

You Again? Chris Rufo Exposes yet ANOTHER Gavin Newsom Scandal, This Time at His Napa Wineries

Grateful Calvin
Daily Wire: Migrant Who Attempted to Hijack a Plane Granted Asylum Based on Claim of Being Trans

Daily Wire: Migrant Who Attempted to Hijack a Plane Granted Asylum Based on Claim of Being Trans

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos