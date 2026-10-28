DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Found Somebody to Blame for 'Sky High' Antisemitism (in HER Party)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 28, 2026 9:58 AM
Advertisement
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Found Somebody to Blame for 'Sky High' Antisemitism (in HER Party)
ImgFlip

We already know that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul likes to blame Trump for many of the problems in her state and elsewhere. A recent debate made that abundantly clear. 

Advertisement

Recently, however, Hochul has found somebody else to blame for another problem, which is antisemitism. Hochul didn't go so far as to admit that her own party has invited antisemites into the Democrats' "big tent," and she also didn't place the blame where it should be. 

The real problem? Benjamin Netanyahu:  

"Sky high" antisemitism in Hochul's party will be lowered if Netanyahu loses? Yikes. 

Recommended
Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences Grateful Calvin This Will Make You Sick: The 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero — Resting Place of the Dead — Defaced Just Mindy
Advertisement

And we see examples of that every single day. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ANTISEMITISM | BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KATHY HOCHUL

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences

Grateful Calvin
This Will Make You Sick: The 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero — Resting Place of the Dead — Defaced

This Will Make You Sick: The 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero — Resting Place of the Dead — Defaced

Just Mindy
Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Outrage Explodes After FL Mom Is Arrested for Letting a 14-Year-Old Watch Siblings While She Worked

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos