NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Found Somebody to Blame for 'Sky High' Antisemitism (in HER Party)

We already know that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul likes to blame Trump for many of the problems in her state and elsewhere. A recent debate made that abundantly clear.

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For anyone who missed last night’s New York gubernatorial debate, I took the liberty of putting together a quick recap of @KathyHochul's talking points. You're welcome. 🎻 @NassauExec https://t.co/xIGtXKJzSD — Chrissy Casilio (@ChrissyCasilio) October 14, 2026

Recently, however, Hochul has found somebody else to blame for another problem, which is antisemitism. Hochul didn't go so far as to admit that her own party has invited antisemites into the Democrats' "big tent," and she also didn't place the blame where it should be.

The real problem? Benjamin Netanyahu:

Kathy Hochul’s job would get “a lot easier” if Netanyahu lost his race, she told our @jmart. During a trip to Israel following Oct. 7, the New York governor said she cautioned its government “not to overreach.” Watch her full interview: https://t.co/q9smMrD1Ke https://t.co/yY1Rzl7aYp — POLITICO (@politico) October 27, 2026

"Sky high" antisemitism in Hochul's party will be lowered if Netanyahu loses? Yikes.

@politico @jmart I didn’t think I could feel better about voting for Blakeman than I did when I submitted my ballot last night, but the comments from this empty pantsuit who fell ass backwards into the Governor’s Mansion blaming the Jews for antisemitism just made me feel even better. — Fred Aaron is Pops Culture (@fredforthemets) October 27, 2026

Great job blaming the Jews for antisemitism @GovKathyHochul . I hope I wake up on November 4 with @NassauExec headed to Albany as our new governor. — Fred Aaron is Pops Culture (@fredforthemets) October 27, 2026

Democrat Party is broken beyond repair. #BigTentAntisemitism #Islamocrats #TerroristFirst — Rod Sales 𓀛𓀛𓀛✡︎ (@fortziyon) October 27, 2026

And we see examples of that every single day.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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