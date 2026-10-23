Julie Kelly Has Maddening Reminders About Arrested Ex-FBI Officials and the 2020 Election

As we told you earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that two former FBI officials have been arrested and charged with lying to Congress about their roles in the attempts to push "Hunter Biden's laptop is part of a Russian disinformation campaign" and other bogus talking points shortly ahead of the 2020 election.

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Two former senior FBI officials, Nikki Cole Floris and Bradley Benavides, were taken into custody today on charges of allegedly lying to Congress about their involvement in the FBI’s investigations into Hunter Biden. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the since-dissolved FBI Foreign Influence Task Force. Floris led the FITF as a Deputy Assistant Director from mid-2019 through mid-2022. Benavides was the FITF Section Chief from mid-2019 through the 2020 election. Both testified that the FITF was not involved in the Hunter Biden investigations. Documentary evidence, contemporaneous communications, and witness accounts contradict their testimony. Floris is also on record privately claiming to be “running a shadow government” during the 2020 election in her role on the FITF. Lying to Congress by senior FBI officials strikes at the heart of our system. No one is above the law. The FBI has already dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad that engaged in political weaponization targeting their opponents, including President Trump. Thanks to @TheJusticeDept @FBIKansasCity and @USAttyPirro. -DKP🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 23, 2026

Julie Kelly is a journalist (an actual one, unlike the fake news propagandists for Democrats who laughably call themselves reporters) who has covered this story from the start and has more about the two who have been arrested and charged:

Affidavit is out on the case against Nikki Cole Floris and Bradley Benavides, formerly with the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force, for lying to Congress. Both claimed ignorance as to the Hunter Biden investigation and the FBI's attempt to brand coverage its incriminating contents as "Russian disinformation" a few weeks before the 2020 election. But records and testimony by other FBI employees totally contradict their sworn statements to Congress. Now they are under arrest. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 23, 2026

"Both claimed ignorance as to the Hunter Biden investigation and the FBI's attempt to brand coverage its incriminating contents as "Russian disinformation" a few weeks before the 2020 election. But records and testimony by other FBI employees totally contradict their sworn statements to Congress. Now they are under arrest."

These people were active participants in the effort to influence the 2020 election:

Flores and Benavides infamously conducted the "defensive briefing" before Sens. Grassley and Johnson in advance of the release of their joint report on Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings. The pair claimed they had FBI intel that both senators were the target of "Russian disinformation" efforts prior to the election. The senators called foul on the fake briefing...but the media had already seized on the allegations, reporting them as legit. Flores and Benavides continued their coverup of the Biden family scandal--the FBI had obtained the device in Dec 2019-- as the explosive NY Post story went viral. They helped prepare talking points for Dems: — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 23, 2026

"The pair claimed they had FBI intel that both senators were the target of "Russian disinformation" efforts prior to the election. The senators called foul on the fake briefing...but the media had already seized on the allegations, reporting them as legit. Flores and Benavides continued their coverup of the Biden family scandal--the FBI had obtained the device in Dec 2019-- as the explosive NY Post story went viral. They helped prepare talking points for Dems."

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And we all know what happened at that point.

One more reminder:

Let's not forget who created the Foreign Influence Task Force...Chris Wray. https://t.co/emIWMCtlK4 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 23, 2026

Hmm:

Why hasn't he been charged for lying to congress? Because he absolutely did. — Margo (@MargoinWNC) October 23, 2026

As we often say with fluid stories like this one, "stay tuned."

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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