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Julie Kelly Has Maddening Reminders About Arrested Ex-FBI Officials and the 2020 Election

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 23, 2026 1:52 PM
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Julie Kelly Has Maddening Reminders About Arrested Ex-FBI Officials and the 2020 Election
Meme

As we told you earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that two former FBI officials have been arrested and charged with lying to Congress about their roles in the attempts to push "Hunter Biden's laptop is part of a Russian disinformation campaign" and other bogus talking points shortly ahead of the 2020 election. 

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Julie Kelly is a journalist (an actual one, unlike the fake news propagandists for Democrats who laughably call themselves reporters) who has covered this story from the start and has more about the two who have been arrested and charged:

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"Both claimed ignorance as to the Hunter Biden investigation and the FBI's attempt to brand coverage its incriminating contents as "Russian disinformation" a few weeks before the 2020 election. But records and testimony by other FBI employees totally contradict their sworn statements to Congress. Now they are under arrest."

These people were active participants in the effort to influence the 2020 election: 

"The pair claimed they had FBI intel that both senators were the target of "Russian disinformation" efforts prior to the election. The senators called foul on the fake briefing...but the media had already seized on the allegations, reporting them as legit. Flores and Benavides continued their coverup of the Biden family scandal--the FBI had obtained the device in Dec 2019-- as the explosive NY Post story went viral. They helped prepare talking points for Dems."

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And we all know what happened at that point.

One more reminder: 

Hmm:

As we often say with fluid stories like this one, "stay tuned."

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | FBI | HUNTER BIDEN | RUSSIA

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