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Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 09, 2026 3:16 PM
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Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The self-owns from Gavin Newsom and/or his propagandists at the Newsom Press Office account continue to pile up. 

This one provided even more opportunities for mockery and chances to give Newsom reality checks. 

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First of all, is Newsom preparing to take on a fellow California Democrat in the 2028 race for the Democrat nomination? Because his cadence and delivery sound familiar. 

As for the "bend down on one knee to lift someone else up" part of Newsom's post, everybody remembered the same picture.

Here it is: 

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Newsom hasn't lifted anybody else up since he's been in political office (not counting French Laundry's revenue during COVID shutdowns). He can't even bend a knee to start putting together the high speed rail he promised was the future of California. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAVIN NEWSOM | HOMELESSNESS

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