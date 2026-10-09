Everybody Responds With the Same Pic After Gavin Newsom Preaches About Bending a Knee to Help Others

The self-owns from Gavin Newsom and/or his propagandists at the Newsom Press Office account continue to pile up.

This one provided even more opportunities for mockery and chances to give Newsom reality checks.

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No one stands taller than when they bend down on one knee to lift someone else up. That’s what we need in this moment. More selfless service and commitment to one another for the common good. https://t.co/CJIQyS6Kjp — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 7, 2026

First of all, is Newsom preparing to take on a fellow California Democrat in the 2028 race for the Democrat nomination? Because his cadence and delivery sound familiar.

Did Kamala coach you for this speech? 🤣 — OGGOAT (@smith_will88855) October 8, 2026

@CAgovernor Echoes of Kamala Harris-a lot of words, not a single coherent thought. @CAgovernor — wherryj (@TVMADoc) October 8, 2026

As for the "bend down on one knee to lift someone else up" part of Newsom's post, everybody remembered the same picture.

Here it is:

@CAgovernor “No one stands taller than when they bend down on one knee to lift someone else up” said Gavin Newsom as he walks by some homeless guy in a $5K suit! https://t.co/8InQ7ga7Fc — kyle j hunt 🇺🇸 (@kylejhunt) October 8, 2026

@CAgovernor If only Gavin Newsom listened to Gavin Newsom — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 7, 2026

@CAgovernor WTF are you talking about? California ranks number one in poverty Gavin. https://t.co/GlJsCpMbXY — Nate 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) October 7, 2026

https://t.co/IPSLgZ16TG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2026

Newsom hasn't lifted anybody else up since he's been in political office (not counting French Laundry's revenue during COVID shutdowns). He can't even bend a knee to start putting together the high speed rail he promised was the future of California.

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