THERE it Is! WaPo Remembered to Blame Something for Algae-Gate in DC

The DC media continues to obsess over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool story in what has been dubbed "Algae-Gate," and it's possible reporters from the Washington Post have been talking to an informant -- perhaps nicknamed "Deep Moat" -- to get the alleged inside scoop.

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Clay Travis noted a little while ago that the Post remains on top of the story:

The Washington Post, paper of Watergate, has discovered its new investigation obsession in the Trump era — algae in the reflecting pool. They just blasted this to all their subscribers as the top news story of the day. pic.twitter.com/nynjDneAYy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2026

The Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to try and make the Trump administration's efforts to clean up DC both in terms of aesthetics and crime out to be some sort of scandal.

But there's also a narrative to push, and the Post did NOT forget to include this one:

The real story about algae in the reflecting pool? Climate change. The opening paragraphs! pic.twitter.com/BKumjo1cTh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 24, 2026

Algae never existed before the advent of the internal combustion engine -- it's just science!

So it’s all caused by “warm temperatures” also known as “typical late-June weather” — David Demarke (@DemarkeDavid) June 24, 2026

"Climate change," as in the climate changed from winter to spring to summer. Wow, the Post is really breaking some news there!

Why does the liberal press hate the National Parks people? — Sam Wehunt (@sam_wehunt) June 24, 2026

Many of them also hate honest journalism and instead serve as mouthpieces for Democrats.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while pushing narratives for the Democrats.

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