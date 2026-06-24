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THERE it Is! WaPo Remembered to Blame Something for Algae-Gate in DC

Doug P. | 5:12 PM on June 24, 2026
meme

The DC media continues to obsess over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool story in what has been dubbed "Algae-Gate," and it's possible reporters from the Washington Post have been talking to an informant -- perhaps nicknamed "Deep Moat" -- to get the alleged inside scoop. 

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Clay Travis noted a little while ago that the Post remains on top of the story: 

The Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue to try and make the Trump administration's efforts to clean up DC both in terms of aesthetics and crime out to be some sort of scandal.

But there's also a narrative to push, and the Post did NOT forget to include this one: 

Algae never existed before the advent of the internal combustion engine -- it's just science!

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"Climate change," as in the climate changed from winter to spring to summer. Wow, the Post is really breaking some news there!

Many of them also hate honest journalism and instead serve as mouthpieces for Democrats. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while pushing narratives for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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