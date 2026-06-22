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Anti-ICE Agitator Blocking ICE Facility Entrance Is the 'Lefty Meets Pavement' Clip of the Week (So Far)

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on June 22, 2026

Every now and then we like to check in with how anti-ICE domestic terrorists' efforts to block traffic to and from detention centers are going. Often their efforts end up with a leftist loon or two getting introduced to the pavement thanks to gravity and a driver whose patience wore thin. 

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We have another one for the ever thickening "FAFO" file. 

Some of these idiots weren't told when they were young that "go play in traffic" was an insult, but life teaches some harsh lessons. 

Despite what you just saw, no lessons were learned that day. 

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Hey, s**t happens!

The woman was reportedly from Minnesota, which totally tracks. 

It looks like more arrests need to be made.

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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