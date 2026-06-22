Anti-ICE Agitator Blocking ICE Facility Entrance Is the 'Lefty Meets Pavement' Clip of the Week (So Far)

Every now and then we like to check in with how anti-ICE domestic terrorists' efforts to block traffic to and from detention centers are going. Often their efforts end up with a leftist loon or two getting introduced to the pavement thanks to gravity and a driver whose patience wore thin.

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We have another one for the ever thickening "FAFO" file.

Anti-ICE protester hit by car while waving upside-down US flag outside Delaney Hall https://t.co/LaCuSlbT8X pic.twitter.com/Cn7TeD9gld — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

Some of these idiots weren't told when they were young that "go play in traffic" was an insult, but life teaches some harsh lessons.

A rioter at Delaney Hall decided to block the entrance. A vehicle entering the facility hit her!



The double yellow line marks the boundary. Several people were standing well beyond it.



Crossing the line puts you on federal property + puts you in FAFO land. 😁 pic.twitter.com/EOSX4wU4k7 — 🌹🦋🇺🇸Michele🇺🇸🦋🌹 (@MAJMO50) June 22, 2026

Despite what you just saw, no lessons were learned that day.

When you’re trying to make sexy protest content for the gram but the private prison contractor isn’t about to let you make him late for work https://t.co/VCCJBoHwsu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 21, 2026

Hey, s**t happens!

The woman was reportedly from Minnesota, which totally tracks.

I've been reliably informed by our national media that this is not actually being hit by a car because it was just off to the side. https://t.co/2ONhWBW9MP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2026

It is imperative, for your safety and the future of this country and Western civilization more broadly, to NEVER EVER BRAKE FOR COMMUNISTS. https://t.co/uSsxUsWx8F — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) June 21, 2026

It looks like more arrests need to be made.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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