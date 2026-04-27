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'Peak Politico'! Republicans Are Pouncing (Sort of) Again After the WHCD Shooting

Doug P. | 11:20 AM on April 27, 2026
Twitchy

The usual suspects in the media, especially including Politico, have become parodies of themselves, and there's no better example of that than when they put a "Republicans pounce" spin on a story involving something terrible someone on the Left did. 

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Politico, do your stuff:

They really should try and be less predictable. 

It is. At least they got creative enough not to use that actual word. 

Politico reports it that way as if there's any question what the Republicans are saying is true. 

The Left will definitely continue with the hateful rhetoric, all while shamelessly trying to blame it on Trump's criticism of the Democrats. 

*****

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