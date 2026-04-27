'Peak Politico'! Republicans Are Pouncing (Sort of) Again After the WHCD Shooting

The usual suspects in the media, especially including Politico, have become parodies of themselves, and there's no better example of that than when they put a "Republicans pounce" spin on a story involving something terrible someone on the Left did.

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Politico, do your stuff:

They really should try and be less predictable.

I guess that's a form of "pouncing." — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) April 27, 2026

It is. At least they got creative enough not to use that actual word.

Republicans pounce on…



* checks notes *



… a Democrat trying to murder the President of the United States… https://t.co/tG7EPHsofs — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) April 27, 2026

Pouncing to the left of me, seizing to the right — Chris Horner (@Chris_C_Horner) April 27, 2026

Maybe because the shooter repeated the Democrat political rhetoric verbatim — Maurice Moss🇺🇲 (@DavejoeeDavid) April 27, 2026

Politico reports it that way as if there's any question what the Republicans are saying is true.

Unfortunately, I don't believe any lessons will be learned and the left will continue to foment dangerous rhetoric about Trump.



Politico already proving @EWErickson's point from earlier this morning: https://t.co/rQ2DDfjEvx https://t.co/o2IAV7kwws — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 27, 2026

The Left will definitely continue with the hateful rhetoric, all while shamelessly trying to blame it on Trump's criticism of the Democrats.

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