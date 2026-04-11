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Eric Swalwell Notified That He 'Might Want to Delete This One' From 2022

Doug P. | 2:48 PM on April 11, 2026
Meme

Democrat congressman and California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell is facing some serious allegations, with many in his party calling for him to drop out of the race (but notably most haven't said he should resign from the House). 

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After all of Swalwell's past "believe all women" remarks and posts, the tables have turned and he'd appreciate it if nobody would hold him to that previous standard:

This story is making some past takes from Swalwell age in a very bad way.

Here's another that was supposed to be a swipe at JD Vance:

First of all, some of Swalwell's fellow lefties can't even define "woman," and secondly... well, you know. 

One thing's for sure: The parade of Swalwell tweets that are aging badly amid all these allegations will keep going on for quite a while. 

*****

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