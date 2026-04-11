Eric Swalwell Notified That He 'Might Want to Delete This One' From 2022

Democrat congressman and California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell is facing some serious allegations, with many in his party calling for him to drop out of the race (but notably most haven't said he should resign from the House).

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After all of Swalwell's past "believe all women" remarks and posts, the tables have turned and he'd appreciate it if nobody would hold him to that previous standard:

CNN is reporting four women who described sexual misconduct by Eric Swalwell, including a former staffer who says he raped her

https://t.co/6LezPxLipA — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 10, 2026

This story is making some past takes from Swalwell age in a very bad way.

Here's another that was supposed to be a swipe at JD Vance:

Republicans believe rapists should have more rights than women … https://t.co/clelKrb5F6 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 6, 2022

First of all, some of Swalwell's fellow lefties can't even define "woman," and secondly... well, you know.

Might want to delete this one bud https://t.co/YVODYDYMY1 — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) April 11, 2026

Well this tweet certainly didn’t age well.



Projection much? — Alecia (@AleciaVaught17) April 11, 2026

Always be wary of guys saying things like this https://t.co/QbD28MmV8i — Nick 🇺🇲 (@3DPrintNick) April 11, 2026

One thing's for sure: The parade of Swalwell tweets that are aging badly amid all these allegations will keep going on for quite a while.

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