NY Times' Horrible Month Got Even Worse After Their Reporter Asked Trump About Hypothetical War Crimes

This afternoon, President Trump was joined by Pete Hegseth and others for a press conference that was mostly about the ongoing operation in Iran and tomorrow night's deadline.

Advertisement

Among reporters at the presser was a New York Times journo. The Times has had a heck of a month so far, which has been capped off by their correction of a headline that got what NATO stands for wrong:

Does the @nytimes know what NATO stands for? pic.twitter.com/wvD1WxPOnN — Sasha Issenberg (@sissenberg) April 3, 2026

Missed it by THAT much.

A correction ensued, and the Times should have just said "sorry, we were trying to be snarky and zing Trump but our TDS caused it to backfire massively":

This is a beautiful screw-up because it implicates many people within the NYT.



Each story goes through multiple editors, yet not one caught this before publishing.



The people who write the news literally know nothing. Stop putting your trust in them https://t.co/y74lgRMi8F pic.twitter.com/PwPPTyNcHw — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 3, 2026

Fast forward to today's press conference...

Trump took many questions, and one was from a New York Times reporter who was hit with some choice comments from the president about his employer:

🚨Trump PUMMELS New York Times reporter who accuses him of being a war criminal:



“FAILING. The FAILING New York Times! Circulation way down at the New York Times!” pic.twitter.com/C0bEB60m63 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump just PUMMELED the fake news New York Times



REPORTER: Deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure violate the Geneva Convention and international law.



TRUMP: Who are you with?



REPORTER: I'm with the New York Times.



TRUMP: *Chuckles* FAILING. The… pic.twitter.com/vhc6x8YJyt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

Maybe Trump should have told the reporter he was thinking about pulling out of the "North American Treaty Organization."

REPORTER: Deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure violate the Geneva Convention and international law. TRUMP: Who are you with? REPORTER: I'm with the New York Times. TRUMP: *Chuckles* FAILING. The FAILING New York Times! Circulation way down at the New York Times! REPORTER: Are you concerned that your threat to bomb power plants and bridges amount to war crimes? TRUMP: No.

The Times has had a bad month so far and it's far from over.

DAMN!

Send that reporter some ICEhttps://t.co/w0DtPz3J6r — Edward, The Political Loudmouth and SciFi Author (@Geek4Maga_redux) April 6, 2026

The "reporter" also sounded like he got the talking points from Iranian State Media, but that's not surprising.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and occasionally the Iranian regime).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!