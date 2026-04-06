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NY Times' Horrible Month Got Even Worse After Their Reporter Asked Trump About Hypothetical War Crimes

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on April 06, 2026
Meme

This afternoon, President Trump was joined by Pete Hegseth and others for a press conference that was mostly about the ongoing operation in Iran and tomorrow night's deadline. 

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Among reporters at the presser was a New York Times journo. The Times has had a heck of a month so far, which has been capped off by their correction of a headline that got what NATO stands for wrong:

Missed it by THAT much. 

A correction ensued, and the Times should have just said "sorry, we were trying to be snarky and zing Trump but our TDS caused it to backfire massively": 

Fast forward to today's press conference...

Trump took many questions, and one was from a New York Times reporter who was hit with some choice comments from the president about his employer: 

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Maybe Trump should have told the reporter he was thinking about pulling out of the "North American Treaty Organization." 

REPORTER: Deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure violate the Geneva Convention and international law. 

TRUMP: Who are you with? 

REPORTER: I'm with the New York Times. 

TRUMP: *Chuckles* FAILING. The FAILING New York Times! Circulation way down at the New York Times!  

REPORTER: Are you concerned that your threat to bomb power plants and bridges amount to war crimes? 

TRUMP: No.

The Times has had a bad month so far and it's far from over. 

The "reporter" also sounded like he got the talking points from Iranian State Media, but that's not surprising. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and occasionally the Iranian regime). 

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