Here's Nearly a Minute Worth of Dems Basically Admitting They're Too Clueless to Hold Office (or Vote)

The Democrat panic about the SAVE America Act that would make U.S. elections more secure by preventing illegal aliens from voting has caused the Left and the lib media to make a case for disenfranchisement by pretending (or maybe some aren't pretending) to be complete doofuses.

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A hot talking point among Dems is that nobody has a birth certificate or could possibly know how to obtain another one. It's also interesting that this would apparently somehow only affect Democrat voters, which speaks volumes about what the Dems think of their base.

But the marching orders have been issued, and the usual suspects are running with them! Watch and try not to roll your eyes:

LOL!



The Democrat hive mind got their new marching orders to fight the SAVE Act.



Their bold new strategy? Go on national television and play completely stupid.



Watch this unbelievable montage of elites pretending that finding a birth certificate is an impossible task. pic.twitter.com/S06h0EoPxp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

Isn't it funny how quickly some of the people who think they're so much smarter than everybody else can pivot to being complete morons when the situation requires it?

Regular people are just looking at them thinking “these idiots are who we put in charge?” — LFG America 🇺🇸 (@LHF1970) March 25, 2026

How they getting the mandatory Real ID? Why isn't that questioned at all? Theater. https://t.co/0FB14DwyCs — C7Ray🇺🇸 (@C7Ray2) March 25, 2026

In defense of the Democrats, they’re not pretending. — 🇺🇸Scott Beemer🇺🇸 (@RealBeemster) March 24, 2026

That could be!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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