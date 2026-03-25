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Here's Nearly a Minute Worth of Dems Basically Admitting They're Too Clueless to Hold Office (or Vote)

Doug P. | 12:59 PM on March 25, 2026
Meme

The Democrat panic about the SAVE America Act that would make U.S. elections more secure by preventing illegal aliens from voting has caused the Left and the lib media to make a case for disenfranchisement by pretending (or maybe some aren't pretending) to be complete doofuses. 

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A hot talking point among Dems is that nobody has a birth certificate or could possibly know how to obtain another one. It's also interesting that this would apparently somehow only affect Democrat voters, which speaks volumes about what the Dems think of their base. 

But the marching orders have been issued, and the usual suspects are running with them! Watch and try not to roll your eyes:

Isn't it funny how quickly some of the people who think they're so much smarter than everybody else can pivot to being complete morons when the situation requires it? 

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That could be!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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