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Nancy Pelosi Explains Why Dems Need to Take Back the House (ZERO Pushback From CNN's Reporter)

Doug P. | 11:51 AM on March 20, 2026
Twitter

Nancy Pelosi isn't running for reelection this year (she always said she'd quit the day insider trading stopped being fun) but she's determined to go out telling a massive amount of lies just like always. 

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The California congresswoman is on her way out the door soon, but the whoppers just keep coming. Here's why Pelosi said the Democrats need to take back the House (this comes with the usual beverage warning). Watch, via @WesternLensman:

The CNN "journalist" just laughed and didn't care to challenge the giant pile of BS Pelosi was shoveling. 

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Yep, when you think about Pelosi and the Democrats, "not very partisan" is the first thing that comes to mind (wait, maybe not). But at least Nancy knows she can say anything without getting challenged by most reporters. 

If the Dems regain House control within five minutes the "not so partisan" party will impeach Trump for the crime of... whatever they decide to make up at the time. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Nancy). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Pelosi would hate that. 

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