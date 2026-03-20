Here's the TSA Line at Houston's Bush Airport (Thank Sen. Schumer and the Democrats!)

In spite of the fact that there have been several terrorist attacks in the U.S. in the last few weeks and the threat level is elevated, Senate Democrats continue to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the TSA. Why? Because the Democrats are continuing to have fits over the fact that ICE is enforcing federal immigration laws.

Advertisement

The result? Scenes like this from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. Watch:

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!



The Houston TSA line has now stretched to a mind-blowing 150 minute-wait-time and has snaked around the airport, down an escalator and into BAGGAGE CLAIM!!!



THIS IS INSANE!!!! pic.twitter.com/MhPTc9qttS — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 20, 2026

Way to go, Senate Democrats!

Illegals got across our borders faster than this TSA line is moving.

Democrats caused both! https://t.co/efLYOtKehq — Take The Cannoli 🇺🇲⚜️🐕 (@takethecannoli8) March 20, 2026

Fact checks: TRUE, and TRUE.

Don’t forget to thank your Democrat member of Congress for this mess https://t.co/BP3O9qcNdU — Ross Connolly (@ConnollyRoss) March 20, 2026

Oh, we won't forget.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. The Dems have proven they're now willing to keep the gov't shut down in their attempts to stop the enforcement of immigration laws.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies, mass deportations and disgusting Democrat tactics. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!