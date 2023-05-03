BRUTAL! Economist does an elbow drop off the top rope on Dem Sen. Whitehouse about the Heritage Club

An economist who is also a Fellow with the Heritage Foundation testified today before a Senate Committee, but first here’s her role at the Foundation:

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Furchtgott-Roth is Director of the Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment and the Herbert and Joyce Morgan Fellow in Energy and Environmental Policy at The Heritage Foundation. She is an Oxford-educated economist, a frequent guest on TV and radio shows, and a columnist for Forbes.

Diana Furchtgott-Roth is also an adjunct professor of economics at George Washington University and a columnist who also served in government positions during the Trump administration.

Senator Whitehouse was on another one of his witch hunts today, and we’ll lead off with this incredible takedown of the politician many refer to as “Senator Whiteclub.” This was beautifully brutal to the point of it being a piece of art:

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Furchtgott-Roth to Senator Whitehouse: “The @Heritage Foundation is a club that anyone can join, not just white people.” Sheldon Whitehouse belongs to an all-white private beach club in Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/9xI7ivSarf — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) May 3, 2023

OOF.

Watch Shelly boof all over himself: https://t.co/ABAoc6uJ0w — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 3, 2023

This burn just contributed to global warming. https://t.co/MhjhUwAl4F — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 3, 2023

And the schooling continued. Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

After listing off Ms. Furchtgott-Roth's extensive history of expertise as though it were a bad thing, @SenWhitehouse went on a completely baseless tirade about Heritage's funding. Unfortunately for him, @DFR_Economics was prepared with the facts. pic.twitter.com/wB1AwHRhEH — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 3, 2023

Whitehouse was too shameless to tap out at that point, but he got absolutely wrecked.

I love how his proof of bribery is 5 million dollars over 30 years. — Lord Dunksworth (@dunksworth) May 3, 2023

Whitehouse is probably searching for Furchtgott-Roth’s high school yearbook as we speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitehouse is such a sack of trash https://t.co/Dq59BqclGe — Greg (@giggitygreg) May 3, 2023

That might be an insult to sacks of trash but we’ll allow it.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!