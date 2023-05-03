BRUTAL! Economist does an elbow drop off the top rope on Dem Sen. Whitehouse about the Heritage Club

Posted at 5:48 pm on May 03, 2023 by Doug P.

An economist who is also a Fellow with the Heritage Foundation testified today before a Senate Committee, but first here’s her role at the Foundation:

Diana Furchtgott-Roth is Director of the Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment and the Herbert and Joyce Morgan Fellow in Energy and Environmental Policy at The Heritage Foundation. She is an Oxford-educated economist, a frequent guest on TV and radio shows, and a columnist for Forbes.

Diana Furchtgott-Roth is also an adjunct professor of economics at George Washington University and a columnist who also served in government positions during the Trump administration.

Senator Whitehouse was on another one of his witch hunts today, and we’ll lead off with this incredible takedown of the politician many refer to as “Senator Whiteclub.” This was beautifully brutal to the point of it being a piece of art:

OOF.

And the schooling continued. Watch:

Whitehouse was too shameless to tap out at that point, but he got absolutely wrecked.

Whitehouse is probably searching for Furchtgott-Roth’s high school yearbook as we speak.

That might be an insult to sacks of trash but we’ll allow it.

