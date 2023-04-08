Back in 2021 when inflation got to its highest point in several decades, President Biden and Janet Yellen promised that it would be “transitory.” Those promises still belong in the “this aged horribly” hall of fame:

Guess what wasn’t transitory?

Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich helped explain things a bit more with this tweet:

Inflation has outstripped wage growth for 22 consecutive months. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 7, 2023

Reich and his lib followers basically blame corporate greed and price gouging for that. Gee, corporations sure got greedy suddenly just after Biden took office!

Who took office a little over 2 years ago,,, https://t.co/el1n1297X7 — Alan Hall (@HallAgServices) April 8, 2023

Hey, wasn’t the “Inflation Reduction Act” supposed to take care of that problem? Of course that will only contribute to making remain high for the foreseeable future.

Courtesy of Dems bad economic policies! https://t.co/ZCb7u1Fbc9 — Faj (@Faj1958) April 7, 2023

So your are admitting the Biden administration has created massive inflation. Good to know! — Vin Nuclear (@VinNuclear) April 7, 2023

Reich doesn’t seem to realize what he’s admitting but hey, baby steps!

Hey! He got one right! Though I suspect we differ on the causes. https://t.co/AsmmrMtr34 — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) April 7, 2023

Due to runaway inflation, workers are seeing massive pay cuts under Biden. — Doc Savage Fan (@DocSavageFan1) April 8, 2023

The cause of inflation is Biden’s war on fossil fuels and the dem’s unprecedented spending spree. What you are suggesting is corporate price controls. Any economist with a two year degree can explain to you why they have never worked. — plainspoken (@plainspoken16) April 8, 2023

Repeat after me: “Wages haven’t been able to move past inflation since Biden took office”. — Motti Breen (@Jmpr12LP) April 8, 2023

Remember when Biden and other Dems were saying in 2021 that inflation would be just temporary? Good times.

Reich also had this:

When Republicans are in power, they rack up giant deficits, mainly by cutting taxes on corporations and the wealthy. Then when Democrats take the reins, Republicans blame them for being big spenders. It’s always the same story. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 7, 2023

The Democrats had full control for the first two years of Biden’s presidency but there’s nothing they still can’t blame on Republicans.

We also have much lower inflation and cheaper gas. I’ll take that over your outrage. — Anthony Snow (@realanthonysnow) April 8, 2023

But “no mean tweets” now!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: