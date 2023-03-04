President Biden’s pick to head up the Federal Aviation Administration had a confirmation hearing this week:

President Joe Biden’s pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration finally got a hearing Wednesday on his nomination, with Democrats praising him as a skilled leader of large transportation bureaucracies while Republicans called him unqualified because of his relatively thin aviation experience. If confirmed by the Senate, Phillip Washington would take over an agency dealing with safety concerns including several recent close calls between planes, understaffing that has contributed to flight delays, and the breakdown of a pilot-alert system that briefly stopped flights nationwide in January.

Let’s just say that Republican Sen. Ted Budd was less than impressed with the answers he got (or didn’t get as it were):

I asked Biden's nominee for FAA Administrator 7 basic questions about aviation policy. He went 0 for 7. We can't have an FAA Administrator who needs on the job training. @SenateCommerce pic.twitter.com/nzGiEUxr8w — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) March 1, 2023

Based on that, Sen. Ted Cruz isn’t confident the nomination will go through:

Phil Washington, the Biden nominee to lead the FAA, is woefully unqualified to lead the agency. He’s never been a pilot or led an airline. The flying public's safety shouldn’t be compromised for woke, patronage politics. I believe his nomination will fail. pic.twitter.com/VI5ZsuvoWo — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 4, 2023

Senate Dem Brian Schatz said the Republicans were doing a “hatchet job” on Biden’s nominee, which means the lack of Washington’s ability to respond to some of their questions is concerning.

The real question is why ANYONE is given a government job overseeing an industry or department without any experience in that industry or department? That’s like me applying to be head of surgery at Johns Hopkins because I played Operation once. https://t.co/7Us3GQbAl1 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 4, 2023

No basic knowledge of how to fly a plane, but he’s flown on them..

That’s like me saying I know how to flush a toilet so now I’m a plumber 🤨 https://t.co/0CLrKpkScx — JL Rader ✝️ (@JL_Patriot1) March 4, 2023

If the FAA thing doesn’t work out there are other possibilities in the future:

He should apply to be White House press secretary. https://t.co/yRMwDVsgrU — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) March 4, 2023

He’d just need to make sure KJP leaves her Big Book of Talking Points behind for reference.

***

