A North Carolina State University play-by-play announcer has been suspended indefinitely for pointing out that the Sun Bowl was played in El Paso “among all the illegal aliens.”

NC State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely after referring to “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday. Hahn made the comments as he relayed the score of the Sun Bowl, saying, “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.” Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, employs Hahn and confirmed the suspension to ESPN.

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022

The exact reason Hahn was suspended is unclear. In other words, would it have been better if he said “undocumented migrants,” or would that still have been off-limits? Opinions vary.

I guess you can't say the quiet part out loud unless it fits the narrative… https://t.co/sUfW0DRW4e — RedNJ ⛈ 🌹 (@Foley16Foley) December 31, 2022

There’s just no excuse to say something like this. Gross. https://t.co/pBfXNLcQcT — Joe Vasile (@JoeVasilePBP) December 31, 2022

I love this guy and hate that the truth offends so many. https://t.co/UNYxnBo2H9 — Sean Wade (@seanwade324) December 31, 2022

Imagine working this hard to get this racism off. https://t.co/uybSx51uUo — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 31, 2022

How did he get suspended for this? Everyone wants illegals here but when you say they’re here, you get in trouble? https://t.co/8yFxRi3RTG — johnny (@StarLehto11) December 31, 2022

Will Hahn end up getting fired for what he said? Stay tuned.

