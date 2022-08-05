It’s being reported that kids are in poorer physical condition these days. Is one of the reasons a couple years worth of shutdowns and lockdowns? Of course not. You might have already guessed it:

Warming global temperatures — fueled by climate change — are making children less physically fit and more obese than ever before, a new study has found. And it’s a two-way street: physical fitness is also key to tolerating higher temperatures. A less active lifestyle caused by higher temperatures is putting kids at greater risk of suffering from heat-related health problems, including dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the study, published in the journal Temperature on Friday.

So, “climate change” it is! Nobody gets rich if they blame the actual factors and then move on.

Nobody has to be held accountable for the effects of terrible decisions if “climate change” can just be blamed for everything.

Eventually the story got to one of the actual reasons:

Physical inactivity grew worse, particularly in Europe, during the coronavirus pandemic, when schools and other institutions shut down, according to the study.

But these same people will be able to come up with a way to explain how climate change caused the pandemic, so “climate change’s fault” it is!

The clear answer to that question is NO.

