Because of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, a state of emergency has been declared in Washington, DC, which will reinstate indoor mask mandates and other things:

#BREAKING: DC declares State of Emergency; reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 omicron variant surges https://t.co/gzKSmZXWgm pic.twitter.com/GQBSFb1yGn — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) December 20, 2021

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has also announced where residents can get at-home Covid tests:

Residents will be able to pick up free at-home rapid antigen tests at eight locations across DC. pic.twitter.com/MrcoDuJVOS — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 20, 2021

One aspect of this caught some attention considering it’s a “state of emergency”:

Don’t open until 10 and closed on Sundays of course. This is how you govern in an “emergency”? Just lazy. https://t.co/UsZu5vxjnJ — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) December 20, 2021

And one other thing raised some eyebrows:

LOL you need to show ID to get a test https://t.co/ctI0nSOQbX — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 20, 2021

ID’s are required? The horror!

So you have to show an ID to get a test? How about that https://t.co/nQk6q0xX7I — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) December 20, 2021

Many Dems who are vehemently opposed to voter ID requirements also do not seem to have any problems with having to show your papers to eat at restaurants or do many other things.

