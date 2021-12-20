Because of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, a state of emergency has been declared in Washington, DC, which will reinstate indoor mask mandates and other things:

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has also announced where residents can get at-home Covid tests:

Trending

One aspect of this caught some attention considering it’s a “state of emergency”:

And one other thing raised some eyebrows:

ID’s are required? The horror!

Many Dems who are vehemently opposed to voter ID requirements also do not seem to have any problems with having to show your papers to eat at restaurants or do many other things.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCovid testingCOVID-19DCMayor BowserWashington

Recommended Twitchy Video