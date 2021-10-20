Paris Hilton was on Capitol Hill today:

.@ParisHilton is on Capitol Hill and just wrapped a press conference alongside @RepRoKhanna on institutional abuse survivors. pic.twitter.com/LFnv2lc5Vr — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) October 20, 2021

While there, it looks like Hilton got along nicely with Rep. Adam Schiff:

When two very different worlds collide. pic.twitter.com/krhGiGEdoX — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 20, 2021

It’s only fitting because they do have something in common:

Photo of a camera-loving Californian desperate for media attention and Paris Hilton. https://t.co/ed4QV1pC0H — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 20, 2021

Someone who loves unending media attention and will whore themselves out to appear on anyone's show pictured with Paris Hilton. https://t.co/cQXgBTwwjU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021

Their passion for attention is unmatched.

two great actors of our time — Skunkape (@INomad09) October 20, 2021

Schiff might have a little more acting experience than Hilton, however.

More than anything I'm somewhat shocked at her poor selfie game? https://t.co/ByYNOJ4fk4 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) October 20, 2021

LMAO is she sorority-squatting to avoid towering over himhttps://t.co/k8Zbe6grqn — Mario Bava's Zack Sunday (@BudrykZack) October 20, 2021

And this while the CDC director was saying that kids should continue to wear masks in schools. Meanwhile…

All I want for Christmas is for my vaccinated kids to have the same indoor masking rules as Congress. https://t.co/ed4QV1pC0H — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 20, 2021

As usual, “rules for thee but not for me.”