Paris Hilton was on Capitol Hill today:
.@ParisHilton is on Capitol Hill and just wrapped a press conference alongside @RepRoKhanna on institutional abuse survivors. pic.twitter.com/LFnv2lc5Vr
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) October 20, 2021
While there, it looks like Hilton got along nicely with Rep. Adam Schiff:
When two very different worlds collide. pic.twitter.com/krhGiGEdoX
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 20, 2021
It’s only fitting because they do have something in common:
Photo of a camera-loving Californian desperate for media attention and Paris Hilton. https://t.co/ed4QV1pC0H
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 20, 2021
Someone who loves unending media attention and will whore themselves out to appear on anyone's show pictured with Paris Hilton. https://t.co/cQXgBTwwjU
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2021
Their passion for attention is unmatched.
two great actors of our time
— Skunkape (@INomad09) October 20, 2021
Schiff might have a little more acting experience than Hilton, however.
More than anything I'm somewhat shocked at her poor selfie game? https://t.co/ByYNOJ4fk4
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) October 20, 2021
LMAO is she sorority-squatting to avoid towering over himhttps://t.co/k8Zbe6grqn
— Mario Bava's Zack Sunday (@BudrykZack) October 20, 2021
And this while the CDC director was saying that kids should continue to wear masks in schools. Meanwhile…
All I want for Christmas is for my vaccinated kids to have the same indoor masking rules as Congress. https://t.co/ed4QV1pC0H
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 20, 2021
Nice masks. https://t.co/TcDIXh9WEh
— Brian 🇺🇸 #EmptyShelvesJoe 🤸 (@ChooseFreewill3) October 20, 2021
As usual, “rules for thee but not for me.”