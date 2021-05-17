Among the nation’s governors last year, perhaps none did more to hype their “leadership” prowess amid the pandemic than New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who took the extra step of writing a book about what a great job he did, all while the truth told a very different story.

How much did Cuomo profit off the pandemic and his Emmy-winning press conference performances? The numbers for his book were released today.

NEW: Cuomo releasing financial disclosure and details on his book at 2:30pm — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) May 17, 2021

We will finally know how much money he made on our loved ones deaths — VoicesForSeniors (@Voices4Seniors) May 17, 2021

Let’s just say it looks like Cuomo made a lot of money off his state’s misery under the guise of the governor’s awesome leadership:

NEW: Andrew Cuomo’s COVID book deal was worth $5.12 million, per his office. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) May 17, 2021

NEWS: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was paid $5.1 million for “American Crisis,” his memoir about handling Covid-19 that was published last year. Assistance Cuomo received from state staff on the memoir is under investigation. Cuomo donated $500K this year.https://t.co/NwIXe8TJdC — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) May 17, 2021

Here is a statement from Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi: pic.twitter.com/zWsb7kYW0y — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) May 17, 2021

Unreal. He owes that money to the families that lost loved ones due to his failed nursing home policies. Cuomo Set to Receive $5.1 Million from Pandemic Book Deal https://t.co/0kQdLnbKOC — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) May 17, 2021

I know someone who would be interested in these numbers… @JaniceDean. https://t.co/Xp53eW7TnL — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 17, 2021

And she did some more hammering of Cuomo:

He profited off the deaths of our loved ones and lied to sell the book. He is disgusting. https://t.co/de4Jyv69xH — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2021

Please remember @NYGovCuomo was given millions from @CrownPublishing to write a book during the pandemic while thousands died. His administration hid the total number of deaths to sell that book which should now be used against him in a court of law. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2021

Every New York lawmaker should be disgusted by how much @NYGovCuomo profited from his “leadership” book. It belongs in the true crimes section, and should be thrown at him in a court of law. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2021

I am furious. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2021

This story just keeps getting more maddening.