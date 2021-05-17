Among the nation’s governors last year, perhaps none did more to hype their “leadership” prowess amid the pandemic than New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who took the extra step of writing a book about what a great job he did, all while the truth told a very different story.

How much did Cuomo profit off the pandemic and his Emmy-winning press conference performances? The numbers for his book were released today.

Let’s just say it looks like Cuomo made a lot of money off his state’s misery under the guise of the governor’s awesome leadership:

Trending

Just… wow.

And she did some more hammering of Cuomo:

This story just keeps getting more maddening.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19Janice DeanNew York