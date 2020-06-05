As we told you earlier, ABC News’ Jon Karl and other activists poorly disguised as journalists felt their very lives might have been put in danger after the chairs that were placed for President Trump’s event about the U.S. economy didn’t conform to social distancing guidelines.

The White House Correspondents Association also hyperventilated about the situation in a statement about how reporters were put “at risk”:

WH Press Corps issues statement after WH pushes press seats closer together in Rose Garden in violation of social distance guidelines because it “looked better.”

“The health of the press corps should not be put in jeopardy because the White House wants reporters to be a prop…” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) June 5, 2020

Couldn’t they just have… moved the chairs or not sat there?

Why didn't the Journalist move their own chairs back to social distance? https://t.co/5Ikrb9blYc — Doug Petepiece (@TheUnrealDougP) June 5, 2020

Guys – apparently reporters become confused and paralyzed when their little chairs are moved. https://t.co/sL6rrzuEXR — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 5, 2020

And they’re acting like Trump forced them to sit there.

So the past week never happened. All those crowds of people, it was just a hallucination. — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 5, 2020

The virus doesn’t spread if it knows you’re protesting — the science is settled!

Social distancing matters again, everyone. https://t.co/QIXE0av6dY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 5, 2020

Well, this should be illegal! Call in the police! Oh, wait, you want to get rid of the police. How about we just get rid of the corona drama instead? https://t.co/aBXi1cGPyA — Natasha lowery (@Natasharglowery) June 5, 2020

We expected nothing less, considering the actual news:

This is what they report, because they don't want to have to report the excellent job numbers…. — Fefe Nero (@FiddlerNero) June 5, 2020

Exactly.