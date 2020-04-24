Yesterday, President Trump made comments speculating about scientists looking into various ways to kill the coronavirus, including UV rays and disinfectants. That quickly turned into “Trump tells people to inject bleach,” which isn’t the case:

The New York Times didn’t go with the spin the Left immediately started running with, opting for this approach instead:

And with that, blue checks expressed anger at the Times for going with the Left’s approved spin:

Narrative violation!


Basically the outrage seems to revolve around the NY Times not taking Trump’s comments out of context.

