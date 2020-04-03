Remember when MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow mocked President Trump’s claim that the hospital ship USNS Comfort would be sent to New York Harbor within about a week? Maddow said it would take at least several weeks, but was quickly proven wrong.

But Democrats obviously aren’t going to give up on developing a narrative as the story evolves. Now that the ship is on-site in New York Harbor, the next talking point stage has been reached. Former Obama Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu demonstrates the next step:

There’s a lot of that approach going around, but there’s something that’s not being mentioned right off the top:

And they likely know that but decide not to share those details, because the talking points always come first.

The anti-Trump Resistance will have the narrative covered no matter what happens:

Without a doubt.

