Remember when MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow mocked President Trump’s claim that the hospital ship USNS Comfort would be sent to New York Harbor within about a week? Maddow said it would take at least several weeks, but was quickly proven wrong.

But Democrats obviously aren’t going to give up on developing a narrative as the story evolves. Now that the ship is on-site in New York Harbor, the next talking point stage has been reached. Former Obama Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu demonstrates the next step:

With great fanfare, Trump traveled to Norfolk, Va., to personally see off the ship, saying it would play a “critical role.” There are only 20 patients on board. A top NY hospital official says, “It’s a joke” https://t.co/YNMYOEU9fe — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) April 3, 2020

There’s a lot of that approach going around, but there’s something that’s not being mentioned right off the top:

Partisan hack. It’s being used for overflow of non-Covid patients. It was explained in the briefing last week by DOD. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) April 3, 2020

You might want to listen to the folks that know what they’re talking about https://t.co/GmO3mjCbPI — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 3, 2020

They don't seem to understand the ship was sent to provide for patients who needed care who don't have COVID, to allow more space in hospitals for those who do. If only they'd read and or listen before writing. https://t.co/Y86IITtxeo — 🐣The 🐰 FOO🌸 (@PolitiBunny) April 3, 2020

This tweet so sums up the mental limitation of the left. The purpose of the ship was from the beginning to take NON corona patients to free up space in real hospitals for corona patients and to separate them. NYC hospitals are ridiculously mismanaged. https://t.co/L9nFMn6gTG — ChristianPilgrim (@ChristianPilg12) April 3, 2020

And they likely know that but decide not to share those details, because the talking points always come first.

Was not sent for COVID cases. Was meant to free up hospitals for COVID cases.

But you just keep being an Obama stooge. https://t.co/UEWvCoJLpa — Emanuel David (@IcekoldeBassman) April 3, 2020

Obviously you are not paying attention to what's going on and how the emergency response is being handled in New York/New Jersey. Delete this crap — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) April 3, 2020

The anti-Trump Resistance will have the narrative covered no matter what happens:

And if the ship were full, the critique would be, "It's not enough, it's a joke." https://t.co/o4YmC0Izsl — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 3, 2020

Without a doubt.