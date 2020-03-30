A reporter for OANN who attends briefings from President Trump and his coronavirus task force has in the past asked questions and made points that other journos in attendance have not liked one bit.

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond has made it clear that he doesn’t like OANN or their reporters one bit:

Alternate headline: Area CNN reporter doesn’t realize he works for CNN:

Trending

Hi-larious when that happens. Maybe CNN should invite Michael Avenatti back on to see what he thinks about it.

Ratings seem to indicate that the majority of Americans’ exposure to CNN happens when they’re in airports.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNOANN