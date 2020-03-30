A reporter for OANN who attends briefings from President Trump and his coronavirus task force has in the past asked questions and made points that other journos in attendance have not liked one bit.

CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond has made it clear that he doesn’t like OANN or their reporters one bit:

CNN’s @JDiamond1 attacks OAN reporter @JennPellegrino by calling her a “propagandist” from a “fringe outlet.” pic.twitter.com/IcsGJAiBpF — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) March 30, 2020

Alternate headline: Area CNN reporter doesn’t realize he works for CNN:

It is so funny when CNN calls out another network for propaganda. 😂 — Dana Skaggs (@DanaSkaggs1) March 30, 2020

Hi-larious when that happens. Maybe CNN should invite Michael Avenatti back on to see what he thinks about it.

Pot calling the kettle black, CNN is not even a news network anymore, it is a propaganda machine working for the DNC and we are waking up — MP (@QanonReality) March 30, 2020

An attack on the free press https://t.co/Edm0roT2yD — Political Gritty is Quarantined (@PoliticalGritty) March 30, 2020

CNN tells us all who they are, every single day. Do we believe them yet? I know I quit watching 15 years ago. https://t.co/ECA9xfc2Zr — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) March 30, 2020

Ratings seem to indicate that the majority of Americans’ exposure to CNN happens when they’re in airports.