Remember when Sen. Martha McSally calling CNN’s Manu Raju a liberal hack sent many in the media to their fainting couches?

The smackdowns have continued for Raju, but this time it came courtesy of a different senator (and current presidential candidate):

null


null

Trending

Ouch!

Another day, another CNN reporter gets swatted down.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SanderscoronavirusCOVID19Donald Trump