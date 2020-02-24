As we told you late last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom presented an idea for what doctors should be able to do:

Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin or antibiotics. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 21, 2020

Ted Cruz did his best to encapsulate all the ridiculousness of that tweet in his response:

This is the Leftist mind: write a slip of paper & a house will magically appear. Never mind that the person doesn’t have a job, the contractor can’t get a CA permit to build the house, rent control has caused a housing shortage & homeless people are crapping on the doorstep. 🤡 https://t.co/giz3z7vHFB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 24, 2020

Maybe a doctor should write Newsom a prescription for some self-awareness.

More importantly, it does not address the root of much of the homeless problem: Mental illness and drug addiction. https://t.co/LMEMdMLiJX — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) February 24, 2020

Straight jacket for Gavin. He has TOTALLY lost it. https://t.co/JKLwxo194R — Pat (@AabamaRollTide) February 24, 2020