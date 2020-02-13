As we told you earlier this afternoon, in an interview with ABC News, Attorney General Bill Barr said he wished President Trump wouldn’t tweet about Justice Department cases because it can make it “impossible to do my job.”

Former AG under Obama, Eric Holder, again put his self-awareness on the back burner and decided to weigh in on the situation:

Shouldn’t Holder sit this one out? Never!

Trending

***

Related:

THUD: Nancy Pelosi’s rush to lecture DOJ about staying ‘above the political fray’ ends with hard trip over former president’s ‘wingman’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDoJDonald Trumperic holderJustice Department