As we told you earlier this afternoon, in an interview with ABC News, Attorney General Bill Barr said he wished President Trump wouldn’t tweet about Justice Department cases because it can make it “impossible to do my job.”

Former AG under Obama, Eric Holder, again put his self-awareness on the back burner and decided to weigh in on the situation:

Too little too late. Too many other incidents where DOJ traditions not followed and DOJ personnel not supported. https://t.co/yLtz217mER — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 13, 2020

Shouldn’t Holder sit this one out? Never!

You might want to sit this one out gun runner. — PBR_StreetGang 🇺🇸 (@ScottKnight61) February 13, 2020

Ok wingman 🙄 — amy wright (@amywrig41753101) February 13, 2020

A little too fast and furious? — Datwin (@Datwin05923391) February 13, 2020

