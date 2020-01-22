Day two of the Senate impeachment trial will begin early this afternoon, but yesterday’s events made something clear to GOP Rep. Steve Scalise:

Looks like Dems got all the way to the Senate before realizing their phony case doesn't hold up when they can't rig the rules. Let's be clear: It’s not the Senate’s job to mop up Schiff's mess. pic.twitter.com/HhPMY6iLyt — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 22, 2020

By most accounts, it’s all over but the shouting, but there’s certainly still plenty of that remaining.

Dems in Dec: Schiff & cohorts "we've had witness after witness prove our case – its IRON CLAD" January: Shifty & Cohorts: We need Republicans to allow key info and call "key witnesses" Seems this "IRON CLAD" case as described by Schiff, was made without key witnesses and info. — Parody*Quotes*Etc (@Aboutnothing77) January 22, 2020

And the Schiff-show continues.