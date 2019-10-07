President Trump spoke today about his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, but his comments included more than just that. The president also had some choice words for Democrat Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff:

Yep, that’s what Trump said:

Trending

Schiff and his “parody” helped expose what his shtick is all about.

The “total mess” label will look good next to Schiff’s four Pinocchios.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDonald Trumprussia collusionUkrainewhistleblower