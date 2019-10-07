President Trump spoke today about his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, but his comments included more than just that. The president also had some choice words for Democrat Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff:

"Adam Schiff is a mess, a total mess" – @realDonaldTrump — media critic (@mediacriticIII) October 7, 2019

Yep, that’s what Trump said:

Trump on Adam Schiff: “He’s a total mess” pic.twitter.com/pPrsBPpQ7T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2019

Schiff and his “parody” helped expose what his shtick is all about.

Fact Check: True — Christopher Johnson (@Christo22862758) October 7, 2019

😂 he’s right! — Ann Tandy Kerley (@ann_kerley) October 7, 2019

The “total mess” label will look good next to Schiff’s four Pinocchios.