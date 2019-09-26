We’ve heard a lot of doom & gloom alarmism coming from the Left in the past weeks, months and years, and here’s the latest offering from David Hogg about the consequences of next year’s election:

First of all, that’s fairly optimistic compared to some other predictions that have come from the Left:

Where do libs come up with their timeframes? What happened to 12 years? https://t.co/YSOyF7fVHX — Beth Baumann (@eb454) September 26, 2019

So now we’re adding the 100 year mark to the end of the year date? What happened to 12, 10, and 15 years? https://t.co/YT51VkZRqC — SpookeeGarrionn🦇 (@Garrionn_) September 26, 2019

Maybe Hogg will trim some years off his extinction prediction as next year’s election draws closer in the name of “science.”

So… If Democrats don’t get their way in 2020… All humans on the entire planet will go extinct? https://t.co/MXrhXN8WUP — Zac (@Hawkinz6) September 26, 2019

Yeah, we think that’s what Hogg’s trying to say. A bold prediction to be sure!

Imagine actually thinking that 2020 turnout could determine whether “our species goes extinct.” https://t.co/bSqTt6ctTY — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) September 26, 2019

For everyone saying we need to listen to the young people: you might wanna reel in Hogg. https://t.co/mmBCQnFcmy — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 26, 2019

David Hogg is the third Krassenstein bro. https://t.co/iQuzZPWQkQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 26, 2019

HMM.