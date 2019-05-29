Robert Mueller’s statement this morning has given a boost to Democrats’ calls for impeachment even though the former special counsel’s advice was basically “read the report.” That was enough for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler to call for action:

Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law. https://t.co/w61a8rRQeK — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 29, 2019

In other words:

Impeachment is coming https://t.co/FMMBtModEx — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 29, 2019

Who wants to tell Nadler?

Do it then. A great look for 2020 with a healthy economy and low unemployment 👍🏼 https://t.co/Fff6SJ5XiJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 29, 2019

Even Nancy Pelosi seems to realize that, but whether she’ll cave to Dem Resistance demands remains to be seen.

ROFL … Mueller could have literally said, 'You really have nothing to impeach the president on' and you'd find a way to say otherwise. No collusion.

No obstruction. What are you going to impeach on? How much you hate him? https://t.co/oelfx73hiS — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 29, 2019

That’s very likely to be one of the main “charges” against Trump, should it come to that.

Go ahead, Nadler. Make my day. Please. — Lisa Pinneo (@lpinneo) May 29, 2019

Yep. This will only help Trump in 2020. Like throwing gas on bonfire. — Jeep Man (@JeepMan177) May 29, 2019

Purely political. Go for it. Dems will look horrible in the process. — Phil Baumgartner (@Dad_named_Phil) May 29, 2019

Love how the Democrats like Nadler are just helping @realDonaldTrump win a second term with all this @DLoesch . — J. N. Buck (@TerranEmpire) May 29, 2019

Shh! Don’t tell ’em!