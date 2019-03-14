As we told you earlier, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has hit the campaign trail in Iowa, and people have already noticed his extreme hand gestures:

It’s not just Donald Trump. Media blue-checks are mocking Beto O’Rourke’s crazy hands https://t.co/yZ5S7zAmvx — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2019

One of our favorite parody accounts, @Sean_Spicier, made an assumption that would explain it all:

I just assumed Robert Francis O’Rourke was acting as his own sign language interpreter — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2019

Well maybe that’s something to consider!

Ohhh you're gonna get in trouble https://t.co/esPQ8CEb8N — Karla Lomiglio (@KLomiglio) March 14, 2019

It never fails: