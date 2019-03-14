As we told you earlier, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has hit the campaign trail in Iowa, and people have already noticed his extreme hand gestures:
It’s not just Donald Trump. Media blue-checks are mocking Beto O’Rourke’s crazy hands https://t.co/yZ5S7zAmvx
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2019
One of our favorite parody accounts, @Sean_Spicier, made an assumption that would explain it all:
I just assumed Robert Francis O’Rourke was acting as his own sign language interpreter
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2019
Well maybe that’s something to consider!
— WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) March 14, 2019
Ohhh you're gonna get in trouble https://t.co/esPQ8CEb8N
— Karla Lomiglio (@KLomiglio) March 14, 2019
It never fails:
I predict you’re gonna draw a huge crowd pic.twitter.com/HqSFLELdLC
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2019