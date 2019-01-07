The partial government shutdown continues, as President Trump and Democrats continue the standoff over Trump’s demand for border wall funding. Now that tax season is almost upon us, the White House budget director has said what will happen with Americans’ tax returns if the shutdown is still going on:

BREAKING NEWS: White House confirms that tax refunds will go out and will not be impacted by government shutdown. Guidance will come soon to make this official. @CBSNews — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) January 7, 2019

BREAKING: Budget chief Russ Vought just told reporters TAX REFUNDS WILL GO OUT despite the shutdown. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 7, 2019

NEWS: The Trump admin has worked a fix so that tax refunds will be issued during the shutdown, OMB head Russ Vought tells us. https://t.co/HZL6QIBEKS — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 7, 2019

So if that’s the case, everybody should still get their tax refunds as usual.

This is what happens when Democrats aren’t in charge of the government trying make the OMG SHUTDOWN as painful as possible instead of what it actually is: UTTERLY INSIGNIFICANT. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 7, 2019

In contrast to the Obama administration’s shutdown where they labored to ensure maximum public pain during the shutdown. https://t.co/b96xYSXGI7 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 7, 2019

It also is an indication about how long @POTUS is willing to keep the shutdown going. — Gregory Mathers (@gamathers) January 7, 2019

Stay tuned.