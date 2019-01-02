Nancy Pelosi is set to become the next Speaker of the House (again), and her daughter Alexandria, being interviewed on CNN’s “New Day,” was asked to describe her mother. The answer was very… descriptive:

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi says about her mother, likely incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is set to meet with Pres. Trump and leaders at the White House over the shutdown. https://t.co/ukXtn1xYxI pic.twitter.com/MR7DHEOpeT — New Day (@NewDay) January 2, 2019

There’s only one word for it in the most sarcastic sense:

Right?

And daughter is proud of this character flaw of Nancy Pelosi? Disgusting. — Merle (@MerlePearl) January 2, 2019

“She’ll disembowel and cannibalize you and you won’t even know you’re missing your spleen” https://t.co/91xhjMekkX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 2, 2019