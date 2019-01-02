Nancy Pelosi is set to become the next Speaker of the House (again), and her daughter Alexandria, being interviewed on CNN’s “New Day,” was asked to describe her mother. The answer was very… descriptive:

There’s only one word for it in the most sarcastic sense:

Right?

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Pelosihouse of representativesNancy PelosiSpeaker of the House