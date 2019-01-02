Nancy Pelosi is set to become the next Speaker of the House (again), and her daughter Alexandria, being interviewed on CNN’s “New Day,” was asked to describe her mother. The answer was very… descriptive:
“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi says about her mother, likely incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is set to meet with Pres. Trump and leaders at the White House over the shutdown. https://t.co/ukXtn1xYxI pic.twitter.com/MR7DHEOpeT
— New Day (@NewDay) January 2, 2019
There’s only one word for it in the most sarcastic sense:
Lovely. https://t.co/TqkhXkLfTy
— 🎄Merry Ginger 🎅🏻 (@mchastain81) January 2, 2019
Right?
And daughter is proud of this character flaw of Nancy Pelosi? Disgusting.
— Merle (@MerlePearl) January 2, 2019
Yikes… https://t.co/n8toY7NqGh
— George S. Patton (@chn_spock) January 2, 2019
“She’ll disembowel and cannibalize you and you won’t even know you’re missing your spleen” https://t.co/91xhjMekkX
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 2, 2019
"She'll swallow your soul!" https://t.co/MfEPzXiP68
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 2, 2019
cc: Mitt Romney https://t.co/4xL5CMRY8f
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 2, 2019
Glad to see that crazy is hereditary
— Lucas Rizor (@beerandtokens) January 2, 2019
— Pablo (@Jimmywilkins) January 2, 2019