Rep. Mark Meadows has previously shared evidence that former FBI agents’ Peter Strzok and Lisa Page “stink to high heaven.” Now the North Carolina Republican has shared some additional texts that he finds disturbing:

Trending

Will there be a second special counsel?

When it comes to all things 2016, the plot can’t possibly get very much thicker.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonJames ComeyLisa PageMark MeadowsPeter Strzok