Rep. Mark Meadows has previously shared evidence that former FBI agents’ Peter Strzok and Lisa Page “stink to high heaven.” Now the North Carolina Republican has shared some additional texts that he finds disturbing:

New July 2016 texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page show a troubling reference to former FBI Director James Comey potentially intervening in the 2016 election — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 25, 2018

July 28, 2016: Text from Lisa Page to Peter Strzok, citing this article (https://t.co/DHYlHa4ehm): “Ha. First line made me smile” The first line of that article? –“Potentially unpleasant news for Jim Comey: We need you to intervene in the 2016 election again” pic.twitter.com/tHNQGDsdgM — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 25, 2018

To be clear: these are two high level FBI agents who appear to be discussing/laughing about the FBI Director potentially getting involved in the 2016 election–just days after the "Russia investigation" into the Trump campaign had begun. The timeline here is concerning. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 25, 2018

At what point does all this troubling info become enough? We can appoint a special counsel for a nonsense collusion case (with zero evidence), but we can't do the same for a DOJ that, by now, appears clear-as-day politicized? It's past time. We need a second special counsel. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 25, 2018

Will there be a second special counsel?

When it comes to all things 2016, the plot can’t possibly get very much thicker.