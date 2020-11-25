MSNBC’s Chris Hayes this week slammed attempts from the Trump campaign and other Republicans to delay vote certifications in certain states:

Hayes was then reminded about what he said after the 2016 election, and the spin began:

Then a flashback video was shared showing Hayes and Michael Moore discussing the very actions they’re condemning this time around. This certainly sounds like something was being “floated”:

“Funny,” and not surprising.

More spin? You got it!

We’re gonna need Dramamine after all that spin from Hayes:

Most of the media will choose not to remember as well.

Tags: Chris Hayeselectoral collegeGlenn GreenwaldMichael MooreMSNBC