The coronavirus outbreak combined with accusations of politicizing the virus is making for some interesting juxtapositions, and @RedSteeze shared one of them:
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 28, 2020
That makes for a heck of a shot and chaser:
MSNBC's @SRuhle and @DylanByers accuse "Fox News and talk radio" of trying to "politicize" coronavirus pic.twitter.com/HgTLp6CtRY
— Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) February 28, 2020
And…
Incredible @NewYorker cover here pic.twitter.com/c8Dvy1i40a
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 27, 2020
Would that cover, that doesn’t come from Fox News or talk radio, count as “politicizing” the coronavirus emergency?
dOnT poLitIciZe cOroNa vIRuZ
— Gabriel D. McKee (@gdm2020) February 28, 2020
What happened to not politicizing the coronavirus? Or was that just some bullshit excuse to criticize Fox?
— AU Burner (@auburner_1) February 28, 2020
— nobody (@yeahok_buddy) February 28, 2020
It isn’t a contradiction when the news media does it, because they are way smarter than us.
— “Bob” The Emotional Support Hamster (@bob_emotional) February 28, 2020
Sure seems that way sometimes!