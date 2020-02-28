The coronavirus outbreak combined with accusations of politicizing the virus is making for some interesting juxtapositions, and @RedSteeze shared one of them:

That makes for a heck of a shot and chaser:

Trending

And…

Would that cover, that doesn’t come from Fox News or talk radio, count as “politicizing” the coronavirus emergency?

Sure seems that way sometimes!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusmainstream media