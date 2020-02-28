The coronavirus outbreak combined with accusations of politicizing the virus is making for some interesting juxtapositions, and @RedSteeze shared one of them:

That makes for a heck of a shot and chaser:

MSNBC's @SRuhle and @DylanByers accuse "Fox News and talk radio" of trying to "politicize" coronavirus pic.twitter.com/HgTLp6CtRY — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) February 28, 2020

And…

Would that cover, that doesn’t come from Fox News or talk radio, count as “politicizing” the coronavirus emergency?

dOnT poLitIciZe cOroNa vIRuZ — Gabriel D. McKee (@gdm2020) February 28, 2020

What happened to not politicizing the coronavirus? Or was that just some bullshit excuse to criticize Fox? — AU Burner (@auburner_1) February 28, 2020

It isn’t a contradiction when the news media does it, because they are way smarter than us. — “Bob” The Emotional Support Hamster (@bob_emotional) February 28, 2020

Sure seems that way sometimes!