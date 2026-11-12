‘Comedian’ and Friends Drop in to Harass Staffers of Outgoing Senator, Are Shocked at Backlash

First, the quotation marks around "comedian" are Walter Masterson's, not ours. He lists his occupation in his extended Twitter bio as "Abortion Services," so we don't know if that's a bit or his idea of comedy.

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We're still dealing with the fallout from Election Day, and one of the Republican losses in the Senate was Mississippi's Cindy Hyde-Smith, who lost to Democrat Scott Colom. Unlike the blue tsunami of sore winners we saw on Election Night posting about subpoenas and investigations, Colom showed pure class.

This is one example of the values my parents passed down to me. I thank @cindyhydesmith for her service to our state. It was never personal to me. God bless her. — Scott Colom (@scott_colom) November 12, 2026

It's too bad that class didn't trickle down to Colom's supporters. "Comedian" Masterson brought a couple of people to Hyde-Smith's office to "let Cindy know that she lost."

We popped in to let Cindy know she lost. Congrats Scott Colom on being the first Black Senator in Mississippi since 1881. https://t.co/xCWCSSipid — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) November 11, 2026

Masterson did the meme: Post something outrageous, and then appear astounded at all of the triggered people.

Look at all the whiney bitches in the comments. Come on it’s just a joke, you need to learn how to take a joke. Total ❄️❄️❄️❄️ — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) November 12, 2026

You didn’t let Cindy know she lost. You walked into a lobby and briefly annoyed a receptionist — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson This is really pathetic. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson This is the leftist who was rallying on the same side as the jihadists who tried to kill “Islamophobes” in New York with a bomb. https://t.co/rFTSDPDCy4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2026

Oh, yeah! He was the guy the nail-bombers at Gracie Mansion used as a booster. He's also the transphone who demanded that WNBA prospects Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White "commit to the bit" and undergo three years of cross-hormone therapy before expecting people to accept their truth.

@waltermasterson So brave. — Kevin (@kevinpost) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson https://t.co/l9M1qzoEnB — Jeff Ellington 🔥 (@Jeff__Ellington) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Wow. Theater kids not realizing what losers they are. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Nothing like harassing staffers to show that the adults are back! — Ryan (@ryan_banchi_) November 11, 2026

@waltermasterson People didn't shove you into enough lockers in high school. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Trolling an underpaid 23 year-old receptionist. Stunning. Brave. — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson https://t.co/XOhgIzTPTn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2026

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@waltermasterson Nothing like claiming to be the party of the “working man” and trolling entry-level staffers that have nothing to do with your opponent’s campaign. — Ben (@AmericanaFan1) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson So classless. Nothing about this is funny. — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson This is bush league. Taunting people who are losing their jobs? From what I know about Scott Colom—I only met him in February and interviewed him in March—this is not the politics he’d support. — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Big "I'm in third grade" energy — Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone (@Mottel) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson You look like I’d expect — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Taunting staffers who just lost their job is gross. — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Classless behavior from the @scott_colom team. I’m embarrassed for him. — Legend Of Tall Oak (@proudpatriot301) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson You didn’t deliver any news to the senator. You just took a bunch of staff people, who are about to lose their jobs, and rubbed their face in it. If I’m not being clear, you’re a worthless POS. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) November 12, 2026

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@waltermasterson You thought this makes you look like the good guys? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson You keep putting these videos out as if it doesn’t show you being the most insufferable person imaginable. — CJ (@S3ALES) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson It’s a shame you felt the need to outshine your boss’ historical victory with this callous display of petty self-serving behavior. — Am (@Amgomg99) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Middle aged men acting like this is not normal nor is it something to be proud of but that’s obviously never stopped you before. — CanLen 🕙🇮🇷 (@CandiceLen) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson You are 48 years old acting like this?? You are a disgrace. — Hoosier Enquirer (@HoosierEnquirer) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Comb your fucking hair you bum. You people are so unserious. No one finds you threatening, twink. — McTrilliams (@McTrilliams4) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Walter never met a woman he wasn't ready to harass — JoyMaple (@MapleSyrupYummo) November 11, 2026

@waltermasterson Another classless leftist lunatic. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson I have no dog in the fight but what a punchable face this dude has. Guys like him do this catty high school nonsense because he knows nobody will give him the slap he deserves. — Go get your shine box (@billy_bagels) November 12, 2026

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@waltermasterson You are making me hate one of the greatest political ads of all time. Be better, not the same, as those you claim to oppose. — James Hanson (@jhansonradio) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Theater kid cringe. You guys don’t seem cool, you just come off like nerdy, performative assholes. And the people you’re harassing are most likely low level interns. — BearConnoisseur (@HeartCuteBears) November 12, 2026

@waltermasterson Super gross flex man. Just weird and exactly whats wrong with our politics. — Spencer Behrend (@SpencerBehrend) November 12, 2026

We never would have guessed this guy is nearly 50. Anyway, congratulations to Colom, and once again, we appreciate you showing some class.

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