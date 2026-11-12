DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

‘Comedian’ and Friends Drop in to Harass Staffers of Outgoing Senator, Are Shocked at Backlash

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 12, 2026 7:00 PM
Advertisement
‘Comedian’ and Friends Drop in to Harass Staffers of Outgoing Senator, Are Shocked at Backlash
Twitchy

First, the quotation marks around "comedian" are Walter Masterson's, not ours. He lists his occupation in his extended Twitter bio as "Abortion Services," so we don't know if that's a bit or his idea of comedy.

Advertisement

We're still dealing with the fallout from Election Day, and one of the Republican losses in the Senate was Mississippi's Cindy Hyde-Smith, who lost to Democrat Scott Colom. Unlike the blue tsunami of sore winners we saw on Election Night posting about subpoenas and investigations, Colom showed pure class.

It's too bad that class didn't trickle down to Colom's supporters. "Comedian" Masterson brought a couple of people to Hyde-Smith's office to "let Cindy know that she lost." 

Masterson did the meme: Post something outrageous, and then appear astounded at all of the triggered people.

Recommended
Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth Brett T. The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oh, yeah! He was the guy the nail-bombers at Gracie Mansion used as a booster. He's also the transphone who demanded that WNBA prospects Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White "commit to the bit" and undergo three years of cross-hormone therapy before expecting people to accept their truth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

We never would have guessed this guy is nearly 50. Anyway, congratulations to Colom, and once again, we appreciate you showing some class.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CINDY HYDE-SMITH | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MISSISSIPPI | SENATE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth

Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth

Brett T.
The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like

The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like

Grateful Calvin
Somali Candidate Who Rallied Before Upside-Down American Flag Takes Lead With Late-Arriving Ballots

Somali Candidate Who Rallied Before Upside-Down American Flag Takes Lead With Late-Arriving Ballots

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos