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Student Who Told Protester 'Go Back to Your Own Country' Apologizes and Withdraws From School

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 21, 2026 11:00 PM
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Student Who Told Protester 'Go Back to Your Own Country' Apologizes and Withdraws From School
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Editor's note: Liberal use of the C-word for those who are sensitive.

A couple of days ago, Twitchy reported on an article in The Daily Mail about how the University of Minnesota had been "rocked" over video of a blonde (their detail, not ours) caught on video shouting "Go back to your own country" outside of a Turning Point USA event featuring Riley Gaines. As this editor reported, The Daily Mail published three photos of the young woman but absolutely none picturing the protesters, who stood outside to "chastise" attendees. Yes, we've seen how liberals "chastise" Turning Point USA members, including assassinating them and celebrating it a year later. For her part, Gaines has been barricaded in a room to protect her from protesters who wanted to "chastise" her for speaking in support of girls' sports.

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The Minnesota Star Tribune reports on Thursday that the student has apologized and withdrawn from the University of St. Thomas.

St. Thomas, a Catholic university in St. Paul, issued the statement Tuesday at the request of the student and her family.

The student was with a group of people entering a building at the University of Minnesota where Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer and conservative activist who campaigns against transgender women competing in women’s sports, was scheduled to speak.

At some point, the student tells a protester to “Go back to your own country,” followed by an expletive. The video, posted to Instagram by protester Darnell Edwards, does not show what transpired before the student made the comment.

Huh, that's funny that the guy who uploaded the video to Instagram edited out everything that came before the student's "prejudiced statement."

The student directed her comment at Russian-born activist Derek Torstenson, Edwards told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

“I understand that my actions have consequences, and I take responsibility for that,” the student said in her statement. “I know I have a lot to learn from this experience, and I am committed to educating myself and better understanding how my words and actions affect others. I sincerely apologize to those I have hurt or disappointed, and I will use this experience as an opportunity to grow and do better moving forward.”

A Russian-born activist. Imagine that.

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Again, we'd like to see video or even a photo of the protesters to give us some idea of what triggered this young lady.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics RILEY GAINES | TRANSGENDER | WOKE | WOMEN'S SPORTS

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