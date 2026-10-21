Student Who Told Protester 'Go Back to Your Own Country' Apologizes and Withdraws From School

Editor's note: Liberal use of the C-word for those who are sensitive.

A couple of days ago, Twitchy reported on an article in The Daily Mail about how the University of Minnesota had been "rocked" over video of a blonde (their detail, not ours) caught on video shouting "Go back to your own country" outside of a Turning Point USA event featuring Riley Gaines. As this editor reported, The Daily Mail published three photos of the young woman but absolutely none picturing the protesters, who stood outside to "chastise" attendees. Yes, we've seen how liberals "chastise" Turning Point USA members, including assassinating them and celebrating it a year later. For her part, Gaines has been barricaded in a room to protect her from protesters who wanted to "chastise" her for speaking in support of girls' sports.

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The Minnesota Star Tribune reports on Thursday that the student has apologized and withdrawn from the University of St. Thomas.

St. Thomas, a Catholic university in St. Paul, issued the statement Tuesday at the request of the student and her family. The student was with a group of people entering a building at the University of Minnesota where Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer and conservative activist who campaigns against transgender women competing in women’s sports, was scheduled to speak. At some point, the student tells a protester to “Go back to your own country,” followed by an expletive. The video, posted to Instagram by protester Darnell Edwards, does not show what transpired before the student made the comment.

Huh, that's funny that the guy who uploaded the video to Instagram edited out everything that came before the student's "prejudiced statement."

The student directed her comment at Russian-born activist Derek Torstenson, Edwards told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “I understand that my actions have consequences, and I take responsibility for that,” the student said in her statement. “I know I have a lot to learn from this experience, and I am committed to educating myself and better understanding how my words and actions affect others. I sincerely apologize to those I have hurt or disappointed, and I will use this experience as an opportunity to grow and do better moving forward.”

A Russian-born activist. Imagine that.

@StarTribune The @StarTribune should be despised for what they did to this young girl. You rotten people deserve to have your printing plant closed and continue to lose all your jobs. — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune Only in America where a 30 year old man can call a woman a c word and a 19 year old woman who found it offensive is the one that suffers. One more victory for women’s rights! /sarcasm — Chris (@Enough_of_liies) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune Apologize for what, responding to a crazed, foreign-born liberal calling her a “CUNT”? — Steve Stifler (@MWMan60) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune What a great hire for a company looking for an employee with truth and honesty. Forget that degree from that quagmire of woke, hire her in a hearbeat! — Dean Parisian (@DeanParisian) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune The Minnesota Star Tribune is a terrorist organization working for Democrats. Foreigners get to yell at, threaten to kill, harass, and more to conservatives with no repercussions. If you tell them to go back to their home, that’s too far? Give me a break. — Alex🌲🌞 (@oftenmoreso) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune Very sad to hear she withdrew from school because of leftist name calling. Conservatives need to grow immune to cancel culture. — Chuck Darrell (@ChdarrellChuck) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune Congratulations libs. You ruined some young girl's life because a gay Russian asshole who hates America, wouldn't shut the fuck up. Fuck all of you. — Gamer Dad (@GamerrDad) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune You guys are pieces of shit. She has the right to go to events with being harassed and she was provoked. Fuck you for harassing her. — Raul Felix (@raulfelix275) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune The Left are misogynists — C (@capital_punx) October 21, 2026

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@StarTribune Your demise can’t be soon enough. It’s one extinction I will cheer. — Vito (@vitoknowz) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune Good job destroying a young all while shielding the piece of shit protester. You know who he is, you know how he operates but you are complicit with the liberals. For those who dont know, he walks around with a megaphone, screaming cunt at women with cunt signs. There you go. https://t.co/btvpew5E42 — delrioguy (@delrioguy1) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune Congratulations, fuckers. You got a scalp. Here's the piece of shit who instigated it. He had better have his head on a swivel. https://t.co/vQCxTcVWLQ — Comrade X (@ComradeX18) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune Derek is a very well known agitator. He was born in Russia and adopted in 1998. IMO, he is out in left field. https://t.co/6WAI3W6YkB — Swishers (@KaraBen51443) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune You filthy bastards. You are evil beyond measure. A trans freak from Russia was screaming at her with a bullhorn and calling her a "c*nt". She did nothing except try to go hear someone speak. Strib is evil beyond measure. Hopefully she goes to a non insane school next time — Tom thx (@ThxTom90228) October 21, 2026

@StarTribune Shame on UST & the local media. A male/trans white professional provocateur from Russia was calling her & other women cunts because they were attending an event to support women. Her reaction to him was very tame and more than justified. The Left enjoys destroying young women. — jay3361 (@jay3361) October 21, 2026

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@StarTribune Why in the hell did she apologize for telling some ahole to go back to his own country. Come on, don't apologize for how you feel. It's not like you're attacking people or burning down cities, that's not us. Toughen up and quit apologizing for your beliefs. We got you — United We Stand (@travisf91786009) October 21, 2026

Again, we'd like to see video or even a photo of the protesters to give us some idea of what triggered this young lady.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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