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Daily Mail: Midwest University 'Rocked' Over Video of Blonde Saying, 'Go Back to Your Own Country'

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 19, 2026 11:00 PM
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Daily Mail: Midwest University 'Rocked' Over Video of Blonde Saying, 'Go Back to Your Own Country'
Fuzzy Chimp

You can usually tell the race of a criminal when it's left out of a news headline, but The Daily Mail made sure readers knew that the college student who shouted "Go back to your own country" outside of a Turning Point USA event was blonde. We could have guessed that from the three photos the paper used in its X post promoting the story. In any case, her school was "rocked" by the outburst.

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The Daily Mail reports:

A Minnesota university and one of its students are in hot water after a video of a woman making a prejudiced statement went viral on social media. 

The video was taken on Wednesday outside a Turning Point USA event featuring Riley Gaines, a conservative activist and former collegiate swimmer who advocates against transgender women competing in women's sports. 

The event took place on the University of Minnesota campus, but students from other colleges attended as well. Protesters against the event also stood outside to chastise attendees. 

One of those protesters captured a video of a University of Saint Thomas student walking into the event, as another protester could be heard speaking through his megaphone.

'Go back to your own country, b****!' the University of Saint Thomas student appeared to shout towards the man with the megaphone while two male students she was with smiled and laughed. 

'I know, you hate people!' the man could be heard replying. 

Later in the video, the student saw that she was being recorded and asked the man behind the camera, 'Why are you recording me?' The man with the megaphone could then be heard saying, 'Look at these fat, white trash weirdos who hate America.'

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We think it's quaint how they say protesters stood outside to "chastise" attendees. We're sure they were all very polite. Did we mention that the founder of Turning Point USA was assassinated and his death celebrated even a year on? Did we mention that Riley Gaines was barricaded in a locked room after a campus speaking event?

The video was shot by male model Darnell Edwards.

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We got three photos of the student. Now give us one shot of the protesters and the signs they were holding.

"Rocked."

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ACADEMIA | FREE SPEECH | MEDIA BIAS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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