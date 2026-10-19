Daily Mail: Midwest University 'Rocked' Over Video of Blonde Saying, 'Go Back to Your Own Country'

You can usually tell the race of a criminal when it's left out of a news headline, but The Daily Mail made sure readers knew that the college student who shouted "Go back to your own country" outside of a Turning Point USA event was blonde. We could have guessed that from the three photos the paper used in its X post promoting the story. In any case, her school was "rocked" by the outburst.

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Midwest university rocked over video of blonde student saying 'Go back to your own country!' outside Turning Point USA event https://t.co/WDicxz0Mmp — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 19, 2026

The Daily Mail reports:

A Minnesota university and one of its students are in hot water after a video of a woman making a prejudiced statement went viral on social media. The video was taken on Wednesday outside a Turning Point USA event featuring Riley Gaines, a conservative activist and former collegiate swimmer who advocates against transgender women competing in women's sports. The event took place on the University of Minnesota campus, but students from other colleges attended as well. Protesters against the event also stood outside to chastise attendees. One of those protesters captured a video of a University of Saint Thomas student walking into the event, as another protester could be heard speaking through his megaphone. 'Go back to your own country, b****!' the University of Saint Thomas student appeared to shout towards the man with the megaphone while two male students she was with smiled and laughed. 'I know, you hate people!' the man could be heard replying. Later in the video, the student saw that she was being recorded and asked the man behind the camera, 'Why are you recording me?' The man with the megaphone could then be heard saying, 'Look at these fat, white trash weirdos who hate America.'

We think it's quaint how they say protesters stood outside to "chastise" attendees. We're sure they were all very polite. Did we mention that the founder of Turning Point USA was assassinated and his death celebrated even a year on? Did we mention that Riley Gaines was barricaded in a locked room after a campus speaking event?

@DailyMail LOL "rocked." Oh my, words! How can we ever survive. Softest. Generation. Ever. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) October 19, 2026

@DailyMail Wow...that "rocked them?" That's just too funny, and too bad. — 💕Dee (@deemarwar78) October 19, 2026

@DailyMail Omg how awful, how will they ever recover from such a disturbing statement 🤦‍♂️🤣 — The Patriot Media 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@patriotmediauk) October 19, 2026

The video was shot by male model Darnell Edwards.

@DailyMail Darnell Edwards is a racist who was obviously harassing this young lady. His opinion means nothing. The fact anyone is listening to a word he said and posts it as fact, means they have a screw loose too. He should be jailed along with the terrorists with the bull horn. — Everyday life in The Bahamas (@BahamasTech) October 19, 2026

@DailyMail there was no rocking :) — THERE'S THAT! (@AHorodecky5914) October 19, 2026

@DailyMail A handful of whining libtards is hardly "rocked" 🙄 Good for her. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) October 19, 2026

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@DailyMail To whom was the student speaking? Was it foreign protestor (in the country illegally) paid to interrupt peaceful assembly & incite such statements so you could run this article? What's going on in France, Italy & Brussels? — BrandonBSayin (@BrandonBSayin) October 19, 2026

Sounds like a university of p*ssies if they're "rocked" by this sentiment. What do you people think all the leftists on campus demanding Jews leave Israel to the terrorists are about? Why does that not "rock" anyone? STFU. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 19, 2026

We got three photos of the student. Now give us one shot of the protesters and the signs they were holding.

"Rocked."

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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