Man Arrested for Shooting Participants in the World Naked Bike Ride with a BB Gun

Several cities' Pride parades have made it clear that it's legal to ride your bike naked in public, but we didn't know there was a World Naked Bike Ride. One man in Los Angeles has been arrested for shooting BBs at the nude cyclists.

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NEW: Los Angeles man arrested after shooting naked people with a BB gun as they rode their bikes through downtown Los Angeles.



Hundreds of people were spotted riding without clothes for the World Naked Bike Ride.



LAPD says a man dressed in all black riding a scooter started… pic.twitter.com/6jw4ZUjTCM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 29, 2026

The post continues:

… shooting the cyclists with a BB gun. Two people were hit and treated for lacerations. The man was taken into custody. This man is a hero.

Cyclists already make it so tempting without riding naked.

I'm against violence but, I would contribute to this guy's defense https://t.co/VfRtNqHjRo — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 29, 2026

according to grok: the naked bike ride "promotes body positivity"



Grrrrrrr! That ain't it.



Positively depraved naked bodies of freaks on bikes, is more like it.



What happened to indecent exposure laws? — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) June 29, 2026

Are we not arresting people for being naked in public anymore 💀 pic.twitter.com/RNFe6JVmmC — Fabo (@FaboisMe) June 29, 2026

Did anyone get arrested for indecent exposure? That's a target rich environment to make arrests.



Indecent Exposure under California Penal Code § (Section) 314(1) — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) June 29, 2026

Why are people riding their bikes nude? — Micah Paul ™️ (@MicahPW20) June 29, 2026

Because they’re a bunch of perverted freaks. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 29, 2026

Yes, he is a hero to a lot of people because LA keeps daring normal people to tolerate public insanity. Naked adults parading through the street is not brave, edgy, or meaningful. It is trash behavior in a city with no shame left. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) June 29, 2026

So the guy trying to stop naked fetish freaks gets arrested but the sexual predators riding around in public in front of children are free to go? Give this guy a medal — Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) June 29, 2026

I can’t condone shooting them with BBs or pellets . . . but paint balls would have been awesome. A whole army armed with paintball guns defending their streets from naked perverts!! I would chip in for their legal defense. — Joel C. Wieneke (@jc_wieneke) June 29, 2026

Temu version of Citizen Vigilante 😂 pic.twitter.com/fcNGxoFpwl — Just A Dude (@JustADudeAZ) June 29, 2026

Paint ball guns would have been more fun. Different colored paint, so people could keep score. — Brian Dunham (aka Aldo Raine) (@GaltBack7) June 29, 2026

I’m behind the times I guess. When did public nudity become legal? Trying to desensitize children to naked weirdos. — Debbie (@DebbieUSA1) June 29, 2026

I understand technically you gotta charge him for assault, but a deadly weapon? Get fucked — BlewideScorpio (@BlewideScorpi0) June 29, 2026

We feel bad for the guy who had to blur out hundreds of naked bicyclists and the camera crew that had to cover the event.

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