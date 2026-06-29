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Man Arrested for Shooting Participants in the World Naked Bike Ride with a BB Gun

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on June 29, 2026
Twitchy

Several cities' Pride parades have made it clear that it's legal to ride your bike naked in public, but we didn't know there was a World Naked Bike Ride. One man in Los Angeles has been arrested for shooting BBs at the nude cyclists.

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… shooting the cyclists with a BB gun.

Two people were hit and treated for lacerations. The man was taken into custody.

This man is a hero.

Cyclists already make it so tempting without riding naked.

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We feel bad for the guy who had to blur out hundreds of naked bicyclists and the camera crew that had to cover the event.

***

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CALIFORNIA CRIME LOS ANGELES

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