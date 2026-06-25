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FIFA to Allow Rainbow Flags at Seattle’s ‘Pride Match’ Between Iran and Egypt Despite Objections

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 25, 2026
Wikipedia

This might be the one time we're happy to see Pride flags. On Friday, Iran will face Egypt in a World Cup match in Seattle. The game coincides with the city's annual Pride weekend, and local organizers are putting together what they're calling the "Seattle Pride Match," despite both nations filing formal complaints requesting the cancellation of Pride-themed celebrations surrounding the game, citing cultural and religious objections. FIFA has rejected the requests, so fans of Iran and Egypt can expect to be met with LGBTQ rainbows in their faces outside the stadium.

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