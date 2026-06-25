FIFA to Allow Rainbow Flags at Seattle’s ‘Pride Match’ Between Iran and Egypt Despite Objections

This might be the one time we're happy to see Pride flags. On Friday, Iran will face Egypt in a World Cup match in Seattle. The game coincides with the city's annual Pride weekend, and local organizers are putting together what they're calling the "Seattle Pride Match," despite both nations filing formal complaints requesting the cancellation of Pride-themed celebrations surrounding the game, citing cultural and religious objections. FIFA has rejected the requests, so fans of Iran and Egypt can expect to be met with LGBTQ rainbows in their faces outside the stadium.

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From @TheAthleticFC: The Iran Football Federation wants FIFA to prevent any “ceremonies or promotional activities” in support of the LGBTQ+ community at a much-discussed “Pride Match” between Egypt and Iran on Friday in Seattle. https://t.co/o7s3EHC9mR — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 25, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: FIFA is allowing rainbow flags at Seattle's "Pride Match" between Iran & Egypt despite objections from the two Islamic nations. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 25, 2026

Two leftist powers unite 😂 pic.twitter.com/K4Sw7muQPi — Just A Dude (@JustADudeAZ) June 25, 2026

This doesn’t bother me because fuck Islam. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) June 25, 2026

I’ve got my new flag ready for everyone. pic.twitter.com/3RfMsvW1vG — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 25, 2026

Even a stopped clock is right twice per day. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 25, 2026

Poor miserable leftists have to choose between two of their favorite communities pic.twitter.com/otKcZ3bmnc — Brian Boru 🇺🇸 🇻🇦☘️🐘🚀 (@Brian_Boroimhe) June 25, 2026

What if they handed these out? pic.twitter.com/0i97lE3zOc — Hank Winslow (@HankWinslow) June 25, 2026

IRGC vs the woke left....this is gonna be a good one. Especially for the Queers for Palestine group. Get your popcorn ready! pic.twitter.com/7iiT7Tjjvq — WaxOnWaxOff (@jefferson66) June 25, 2026

This is amazing and I’m rooting for chaos — Trish "the Dish" (@TrishtheSkeptic) June 25, 2026

Us too.

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