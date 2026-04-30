Jim Acosta Starts Ticking After Learning 60 Minutes Edited Down Trump’s Interview

Uh oh … basement podcaster Jim Acosta has started ticking after reading about a piece in The New Republic claiming that 60 Minutes edited out parts of Norah O'Donnell's interview with President Donald Trump — but unfortunately not the part where she asked if she thought would-be assassin Cole Allen was talking about him when he mentioned the "rapist, pedophile, and traitor" in his manifesto of Democrat talking points.

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In the 60 Minutes interview, CBS edited out some of Donald Trump's off-the-rails rants. According to @newrepublic, "he rambled about his ballroom, how hot his Secret Service agents are, and how the No Kings protests are just like the Ku Klux Klan."https://t.co/8PsqrRf4tg — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) April 29, 2026

As you know, CBS settled with Trump for $16 million after editing a Kamala Harris interview to make her answers seem more relevant to the questions she was being asked.

Just as the last time Trump was interviewed on 60 Minutes, a proposed Community Note points to a YouTube link where 60 Minutes posted the full, unedited interview at the same time it aired on television.

FFS. You know this because the full interview was released. The very opposite of what went down with the Harris interview. Effing clowns. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 29, 2026

I understand why you left the SPLC remarks out of your listing. — Sue (@SusanK1717) April 30, 2026

There are a lot of ignorant people who follow Jim Roberts who are demanding that 60 Minutes post the entire, uncut interview … which they did. It's right here:

Is anyone going to demand the full interview be released just like was with VP Harris?? — Mary Miller🇺🇸🦅💙💙 (@eaglzfan1967) April 29, 2026

is someone gonna sue to get the whole interview released? — Ready 🇺🇸 (@ReadyToWin2026) April 30, 2026

They should put the unedited tape up on YouTube, at least. — Dave (@DrDave_99) April 30, 2026

It is on YouTube. It went up at the same time the interview aired on CBS. Try to keep up.

The suit against CBS dealt with them putting fingers on the scale to favor Harris during a presidential campaign. The settlement requires CBS to release full, unedited transcripts of future interviews with candidates. DJT thus altered the future of ALL presidential elections. — Rick A (@rick_alpert) April 29, 2026

As we mentioned, Acosta started ticking, but he learned his lesson after being dogpiled after his last post and shut off replies.

Tick tick tick tick https://t.co/tXnVJitZ37 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 30, 2026

Is this a countdown of some sort, or just the gears in Acosta's brain?

We know this sounds crazy, but 60 Minutes is 60 minutes long. They edit everything. We shouldn't have to say this, but the problem is when they deceptively edit a candidate's interview to make her appear more intelligent.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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