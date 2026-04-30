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Jim Acosta Starts Ticking After Learning 60 Minutes Edited Down Trump’s Interview

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on April 30, 2026
Meme

Uh oh … basement podcaster Jim Acosta has started ticking after reading about a piece in The New Republic claiming that 60 Minutes edited out parts of Norah O'Donnell's interview with President Donald Trump — but unfortunately not the part where she asked if she thought would-be assassin Cole Allen was talking about him when he mentioned the "rapist, pedophile, and traitor" in his manifesto of Democrat talking points.

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As you know, CBS settled with Trump for $16 million after editing a Kamala Harris interview to make her answers seem more relevant to the questions she was being asked.

Just as the last time Trump was interviewed on 60 Minutes, a proposed Community Note points to a YouTube link where 60 Minutes posted the full, unedited interview at the same time it aired on television.

There are a lot of ignorant people who follow Jim Roberts who are demanding that 60 Minutes post the entire, uncut interview … which they did. It's right here:


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It is on YouTube. It went up at the same time the interview aired on CBS. Try to keep up.

As we mentioned, Acosta started ticking, but he learned his lesson after being dogpiled after his last post and shut off replies.

Is this a countdown of some sort, or just the gears in Acosta's brain?

We know this sounds crazy, but 60 Minutes is 60 minutes long. They edit everything. We shouldn't have to say this, but the problem is when they deceptively edit a candidate's interview to make her appear more intelligent.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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60 MINUTES CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA

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