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Rep. Andy Ogles Says There Was a Reporter Who Said, 'I Hope They Kill the Orange MF'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

By all accounts, the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night was a packed house, from people who've spoken up about a lack of security in the hotel. That's odd, because we'd heard from plenty of journalists and pundits who said they had no respect for any reporter who would attend with President Trump in attendance.

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The dining room was packed with politicians, journalists, and their guests. A would-be assassin thought this would be his opportunity to get close enough to kill the president, but apparently, that was on the minds of some of the guests as well. Rep. Andy Ogles isn't naming names, but he says that as he was crouched under a table after the sound of gunfire rang out, he heard a journalist say, "I hope they kill the orange MF."

Come on, give us a name. We don't doubt the story.

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Sadly, we believe him. Knowing that it was a reporter makes the story all the more believable.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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