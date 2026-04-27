Rep. Andy Ogles Says There Was a Reporter Who Said, 'I Hope They Kill the Orange MF'

By all accounts, the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night was a packed house, from people who've spoken up about a lack of security in the hotel. That's odd, because we'd heard from plenty of journalists and pundits who said they had no respect for any reporter who would attend with President Trump in attendance.

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The dining room was packed with politicians, journalists, and their guests. A would-be assassin thought this would be his opportunity to get close enough to kill the president, but apparently, that was on the minds of some of the guests as well. Rep. Andy Ogles isn't naming names, but he says that as he was crouched under a table after the sound of gunfire rang out, he heard a journalist say, "I hope they kill the orange MF."

WATCH: Rep @AndyOgles told me he heard a reporter at the WHCD Saturday night say "I hope they kill the orange MF" (talking about President Trump) while she was hiding from the shooter. pic.twitter.com/GuRwowtNAf — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) April 27, 2026

Come on, give us a name. We don't doubt the story.

NAME HER.



Enough with this B.S. protection racket from the Dems and the Republicans.



NAME HER. — E. Lee Zimmerman 🇺🇸 (@ELeeZimmerman) April 27, 2026

@AndyOgles DROP THE NAME! That journalist doesn’t deserve her job! Despicable — Patti Mayonnaise (@PattiFunnie) April 27, 2026

NAME HER.



She needs to be visited by Secret Service and should never be allowed within 300 yards of POTUS, including any POTUS going forward. — slicchicfl (@slicchicfl) April 27, 2026

Name names.



That is how we “take the temperature down. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) April 27, 2026

A little investigating would find where Rep. Ogles was seated and then narrow down to the 'jounalists' who were within his hearing distance. He identified 'she' which would further narrow down. It can be done. — Woolly Mammoth (@MarkSch69226507) April 27, 2026

We need names, please. Rep Ogles please be brave and expose her. Does anyone have the seating charts? — Viola Lee (@ms_viola_lee) April 27, 2026

Rep Ogles, please name who it was. We need to know. She needs to be fired. Don't be afraid to call her out. It's time and we are ready to start removing these TDS sufferers from their 'journalist' positions. — Swan Creek (@Swan_Creek1) April 27, 2026

Jacqui Heinrich, Fox News, has access to the table charts. She is the incoming president of the White House Correspondents Association. Ogles may have been seated in the back near the doors in the center. — Alex Paxton (@alex_paxton01) April 27, 2026

Tell us who. We have the right to call her on it. — Writer, CR HIATT (@CR_HIATT) April 27, 2026

Gee I wonder where all the hate, anger, rage and insanity is coming from. It’s on one side and it’s not the right. No more of this, it’s both sides nonsense. — Shelly (@ShellyCuel78160) April 27, 2026

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Name the reporter. Don’t cover for someone like that. — PJ (@pj_deplorable) April 27, 2026

I am so sickened by this.



Truly. Sickened.



I hope that God opens their eyes to how vile this thinking is. — Jayne (@JayneFornow) April 27, 2026

In today’s environment, if he doesn’t name who the reporter was, absolutely no one on either side will believe him. That’s just the way it is. — SagebrushBirdhunter (@FanaticLurker) April 27, 2026

Sadly, we believe him. Knowing that it was a reporter makes the story all the more believable.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.