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Jay Jones 2.0: Ana Navarro Says Trump Now Knows the Fear of Schoolchildren Hiding Under Desks

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 27, 2026
Twitter

Jay Jones is now the attorney general of Virginia, sadly. Democrats didn't seem to care much about his texts wanting to put two bullets in the head of then-Republican House Speaker, or saying that he'd like to see Gilbert's wife suffer as her children died in her arms, because that's what it would take for Gilbert to change his views on gun control. 

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The harpies on The View were talking on Monday about the assassination attempt on the president at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, and Ana Navarro made the point that there were a lot of political leaders present, and now they know what it's like for school children to hide under desks during an active shooter drill. 

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The would-be assassin was a deranged leftist who probably believes Republicans should support gun control, and he brought guns into Washington, D.C., which has some of the strictest gun control legislation in the country. He and Navarro are like Jones: they want Republicans shot so they'll change their minds on gun control.

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Sure, if there's a bright side, it's that Trump now knows how it feels to be the target of a shooter.

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