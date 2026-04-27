Jay Jones 2.0: Ana Navarro Says Trump Now Knows the Fear of Schoolchildren Hiding Under Desks

Jay Jones is now the attorney general of Virginia, sadly. Democrats didn't seem to care much about his texts wanting to put two bullets in the head of then-Republican House Speaker, or saying that he'd like to see Gilbert's wife suffer as her children died in her arms, because that's what it would take for Gilbert to change his views on gun control.

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The harpies on The View were talking on Monday about the assassination attempt on the president at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, and Ana Navarro made the point that there were a lot of political leaders present, and now they know what it's like for school children to hide under desks during an active shooter drill.

Ana Navarro is happy that everyone, especially the Trump admin officials at the White House Correspondents Dinner, were terrorized by a shooter.



Just when you think The View couldn’t get more disgusting… they do. pic.twitter.com/2VYzbsG6I6 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 27, 2026

These dumb vipers have never experienced true fear in their wretched lives. They speak from a secure studio and can say whatever they like because there will be no ramifications. They lie continuously and mislead their audience. They should be sued into the abyss for defamation. — KATE ZAHN 👽🛸 (@0IIIIIII0_GIRL) April 27, 2026

I think everyone at the @TheView needs to be terrorized like @ananavarro has suggested others be terrorized. They should not be allowed to be in public freely. — LindaRN (@LindaG_RN) April 27, 2026

It’s becoming very obvious that @ABCNetwork and all affiliates promote and support every bit of this violence, and it appears that they prefer it to happen. — Christy (@CHRISTYUSA1776) April 27, 2026

Can ABC/Disney be designated as domestic terrorists? The View, Jimmy Kimmel, there is a pattern emerging — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) April 27, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel and Ana Navarro must share the same writers 📝 — Prochilodus (@Ron22273825) April 27, 2026

The simple fact that people like this haven't been removed tells the entire story. — SheepDog Society LLC (@SDSLLC_USA) April 27, 2026

The main point she misses is that people on the left are the ones forcing people, young and old, to hide under tables. — Politikal Kat-Tales (@PolitiKatTales) April 27, 2026

I'm appalled they're still on the air. Common denominator is @ABC. — Amanda M. Thrasher (@AmandaMThrasher) April 27, 2026

We are so polarized that even political violence, which should be universally condemned, gets repackaged as a culture-war talking point. — Trajan (@trajan_blind) April 27, 2026

The would-be assassin was a deranged leftist who probably believes Republicans should support gun control, and he brought guns into Washington, D.C., which has some of the strictest gun control legislation in the country. He and Navarro are like Jones: they want Republicans shot so they'll change their minds on gun control.

They absolutely and stubbornly refuse to define the problem. It is actually astonishing at this point. — Terri Zorn (@terri_zorn) April 27, 2026

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There's a very fine line between Schadenfreude and psycopathy. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 27, 2026

It's sh** like this that inspires idiots to attempt assassination. They are encouraging it. — Susanna Maria (@Suswi13) April 27, 2026

@ananavarro deplorably manipulating an assassination attempt on the President and his cabinet into a “teaching moment”, tacitly suggesting it was a good thing. Absolutely horrifying. — MG (@hcaulfield8148) April 27, 2026

Sure, if there's a bright side, it's that Trump now knows how it feels to be the target of a shooter.

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