Activists Line the Fencing at ICE Detention Center in Minnesota With Dildos

We wonder how much liberal organizations spend on dildos, because they certainly like to use them in their protests (as well as the dildo ring-toss at family-friendly Pride Month events). We'd missed the memo that it's National F**k ICE Day. According to Frontlines TPUSA, this video was shot outside the Whipple ICE facility in Minneapolis.

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🚨 JUST IN: In the left's latest attempt to fire back at ICE, they have lined the fencing with DILDOS at the Whipple ICE building in Minnesota



These people belong in insane asylums.



They're showing solidarity with illegal criminals through DILDOS. 🤡pic.twitter.com/yi3YUHibHd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 11, 2026

They want to abolish ICE and to let every illegal alien remain untouched, regardless of their rap sheet. The want exactly zero people deported.

Good lord, how will ICE recover from this🧐😏🤦🏼‍♀️ — AreWeThereYet? (@MommaWings98) April 11, 2026

I've seen squirrel s**t that isn't as nutty as this. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) April 11, 2026

Why must everything come back to sex with these people? — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) April 11, 2026

Where are the 70- and 80-year old seniors that were just at all of the No Kings rally points? Or do they just support non-dildo protests? — 🇺🇸 For Real - Every Day Is Opposite Day 🇺🇸 (@minwiswip) April 11, 2026

Left hangs dildos all over the ICE fence defending illegal rapists.



These perverts side with killers against Americans. — TinHatBearAK (@Konstoyouralas1) April 11, 2026

This shows they are perverts and mentally unstable. Symbols of supporting rape, and sexual abuse. See the symbology for what it IS! — AlmostAntique (@AlmostAntique44) April 11, 2026

Wake up patriots… this is a real battle and a spiritual battle against degenerates who want to turn our Republic into an insane asylum. — HVY-METAL (@thehvymetal) April 11, 2026

No, they're not insane. What ever gave you that impression? — saint thomas (@stthomasofwilm) April 11, 2026

This is what the “resistance” has been reduced to — vulgar stunts instead of serious arguments. Absolute clown show. 🤡 — MAGA Signal (@MAGASignal47) April 11, 2026

There will be many chapters covering the actions of these activists in future textbooks on "Abnormal Psychology" 🧐 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) April 11, 2026

Yep. Democrat Idiots Laboring to Delay Our System. — Dana Younis (@DanaYounis1) April 11, 2026

We would have also accepted "destroy our system."

Its the closest thing to a weapon that liberal white Karens have available... — Flats Frenzy (@FlatsFrenzy) April 11, 2026

Does everyone bring their own, or does some liberal organization buy them in bulk and distribute them at the protest site?

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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