Swalwell Defenders White Knight Hard ... Claim Swalwell Accusers Are Just Roger Stone’s...
Gun Violence Victims Can Now Sue ‘Negligent’ Gun Manufacturers in Virginia
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Gives Away Dem Plans 'When We Regain Power' (Get This...
Eric Swalwell Notified That He 'Might Want to Delete This One' From 2022
If Swalwell Drops Out of the Calif. Race Here's What the Other Leading...
VIP
Eric Swalwell Wants Us to Hold HIM to a Different Standard Than He...
VP Vance Goes Toe-To-Toe With Iran
Video of Sen. Adam Schiff Endorsing the 'Values' Candidate for Calif. Governor Aged...
James Woods and Others Notice Something Quite Telling About Eric Swalwell's Denial Video
Eric Swalwell Claims He’s Innocent in New Online Video As Sexual Assault Accusations...
Jeffries Demands Swalwell Drop Gov. Bid Over Allegations — But Won’t Call for...
VIP
Believe All Women … Except When It’s Me: Swalwell Seeks Due Process He...
'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ......
Ape-solutely BANANAS! WSJ Reports on Hair-Raising Civil War That Is Ravaging Africa

Activists Line the Fencing at ICE Detention Center in Minnesota With Dildos

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 11, 2026
Twitter

We wonder how much liberal organizations spend on dildos, because they certainly like to use them in their protests (as well as the dildo ring-toss at family-friendly Pride Month events). We'd missed the memo that it's National F**k ICE Day. According to Frontlines TPUSA, this video was shot outside the Whipple ICE facility in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

They want to abolish ICE and to let every illegal alien remain untouched, regardless of their rap sheet. The want exactly zero people deported.

Recommended

Swalwell Defenders White Knight Hard ... Claim Swalwell Accusers Are Just Roger Stone’s Pawns
justmindy
Advertisement

We would have also accepted "destroy our system."

Does everyone bring their own, or does some liberal organization buy them in bulk and distribute them at the protest site?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Swalwell Defenders White Knight Hard ... Claim Swalwell Accusers Are Just Roger Stone’s Pawns
justmindy
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Gives Away Dem Plans 'When We Regain Power' (Get This in GOP Midterm Ads!)
Doug P.
If Swalwell Drops Out of the Calif. Race Here's What the Other Leading Dems Have Been Up To
Doug P.
Gun Violence Victims Can Now Sue ‘Negligent’ Gun Manufacturers in Virginia
Brett T.
James Woods and Others Notice Something Quite Telling About Eric Swalwell's Denial Video
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell Notified That He 'Might Want to Delete This One' From 2022
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Swalwell Defenders White Knight Hard ... Claim Swalwell Accusers Are Just Roger Stone’s Pawns justmindy
Advertisement