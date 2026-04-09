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Pentagon Takes Down Photo of Sailor Wearing ‘Save the Big Booty Venezuelans’ Patch

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 09, 2026
AngieArtist

We like this story because it reminds us of Alex Stein calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "big booty Latina" on the Capitol steps. Reportedly, the U.S. Navy yanked a photo down from one of its websites after eagle-eyed viewers noted that the sailor featured in the photo had a "Join the Navy — Save the Big Booty Venezuelans" patch on his sleeve. 

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The picture gets cut off, so in the interest of journalism, here's the whole thing:


“We are aware of an image containing an unofficial and inappropriate patch circulating online,” the Navy said in a statement to The New York Post. “The patch in question is not consistent with uniform regulations, which state patches must be conservative and will be reflective of naval aviation professionalism.”


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Some say it was added through AI, which would be a shame. This needs to be a real patch.

***

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MILITARY VENEZUELA

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