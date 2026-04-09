Pentagon Takes Down Photo of Sailor Wearing ‘Save the Big Booty Venezuelans’ Patch

We like this story because it reminds us of Alex Stein calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "big booty Latina" on the Capitol steps. Reportedly, the U.S. Navy yanked a photo down from one of its websites after eagle-eyed viewers noted that the sailor featured in the photo had a "Join the Navy — Save the Big Booty Venezuelans" patch on his sleeve.

Advertisement

⚡️The Pentagon has deleted an image it posted of an American soldier operating on an EA-18G Growler on the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford.



A Patch with the title “Save the Big Booty Venezuelans” was seen on the soldier. pic.twitter.com/NIncokj6T6 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 9, 2026

@SHAeronautics

I must have one of these patches. pic.twitter.com/pb3b8OyR7V — Jim Linz (@jim_linz) April 9, 2026

The picture gets cut off, so in the interest of journalism, here's the whole thing:





“We are aware of an image containing an unofficial and inappropriate patch circulating online,” the Navy said in a statement to The New York Post. “The patch in question is not consistent with uniform regulations, which state patches must be conservative and will be reflective of naval aviation professionalism.”





Heh!

My only problem with this is the image was removed. — Greenbrier (@greenbrier_n) April 9, 2026

Does no one have a sense of humor anymore? — Bray (@LQDA_Bull1) April 9, 2026

We've come a long way from WW2 pic.twitter.com/atXzPrUHfQ — Cultural Breakdown (@Cultural_Break) April 9, 2026

I support my tax dollars being using for this — Enemy of the Leviathan (@kirk_quotes) April 9, 2026

Anybody upset by this is utterly lame and humorless. — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) April 9, 2026

Don’t we want to save them?! — Mr. Ed (@Mapache155893) April 9, 2026

Can one purchase shirts with said patches on them, or perhaps a large graphic tee with the same? Asking for a friend. — Bruce Althouse (@PossumHunter7) April 9, 2026

Does anyone know where to find these glorious patches? — Pete (@BigPeter) April 9, 2026

Hilarious. If you can’t appreciate military humor, don’t look. — Cato (@CurtNAustin) April 9, 2026

I'm gonna post it even more now. — Wandering Warrior (@DKnierim63392) April 9, 2026

Some say it was added through AI, which would be a shame. This needs to be a real patch.

***