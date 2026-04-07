As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming
Politico Wants You to Meet Harmeet Dhillon, the Woman Who Thinks Civil Rights...
AP: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Has Accepted a Two-Week Ceasefire
Video Shows Illegal Wanted for Murder Attempting to Run Down ICE Agents, Getting...
Rubio Tuesday
James Woods Calls Out Jennifer Newsom for Telling Prisoners Their Crimes Were Probably...
Scum of the Earth Stick Together: Cheating Ruben Gallego Defends Eric Swalwell Amid...
Iranian TV: Iranians Locking Arms to Form Human Shields Around Power Plants
President Trump Is Fighting For Mideast Peace
Iranian Embassies and Consulates Out of the Blast Zone Mock Trump’s Deadline
Dems Got the Memo: We Need to Invoke the 25th Amendment and Remove...
Nutball GA Democrat Running for Office Outlines How She'll PUNISH Trump Supporters if...
Political ‘Expert’ Flips OUT, REFUSES to Believe Abigail Spanberger Is Already SO Unpopula...
Trump Traumatizes Schumer & Jeffries As Democrats Move to Remove Him Immediately

Rep. María Salazar Hopes Her Dignity Act Eventually Leads to a Path to Citizenship

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 07, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Rep. María Salazar introduced what she calls the Dignity Act, which is shorthand for "Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream," last summer. (It just happens that DIGNIDAD is Spanish for "dignity.") One of the main goals of the bill is to provide a "dignified" solution for illegal aliens. The dignified solution would be to self-deport and then come back legally, but Salazar told a local ABC affiliate that she hopes someone picks up the ball in the future and creates a path to citizenship.

Advertisement

She may be a registered Republican, but she's a liberal.

Recommended

As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Unfortunately, President Trump has endorsed her.

DIGNIDAD is going nowhere. Despite the Trump endorsement, let's hope she's primaried and voted out.

***



 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming
justmindy
James Woods Calls Out Jennifer Newsom for Telling Prisoners Their Crimes Were Probably Accidents
Brett T.
Video Shows Illegal Wanted for Murder Attempting to Run Down ICE Agents, Getting Shot
Brett T.
Politico Wants You to Meet Harmeet Dhillon, the Woman Who Thinks Civil Rights Went Too Far
Brett T.
AP: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Has Accepted a Two-Week Ceasefire
Brett T.
Rubio Tuesday
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming justmindy
Advertisement