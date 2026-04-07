Rep. María Salazar Hopes Her Dignity Act Eventually Leads to a Path to Citizenship

Rep. María Salazar introduced what she calls the Dignity Act, which is shorthand for "Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream," last summer. (It just happens that DIGNIDAD is Spanish for "dignity.") One of the main goals of the bill is to provide a "dignified" solution for illegal aliens. The dignified solution would be to self-deport and then come back legally, but Salazar told a local ABC affiliate that she hopes someone picks up the ball in the future and creates a path to citizenship.

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Rep. Maria Salazar (R) goes mask off:



The real goal of her "Dignity Act" is to keep the illegals here so that they'll eventually receive citizenship



Primary anyone who votes for this pic.twitter.com/lLCLPSvxkp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2026

HELL NO. @RepMariaSalazar they ALL go back home.



Congrats. You just ended your political career. — J (@JayTC53) April 7, 2026

Ever notice how liberals like @RepMariaSalazar are always so concerned about the "dignity" of everyone BUT law abiding citizens? — Greg Herman (@PorchYeller) April 7, 2026

She may be a registered Republican, but she's a liberal.

Communist representatives register as Republican to win a district, and fool the lazy voter. They get voted into office and proceeded to ruin the country with anti-American policies like these . Follow her money. Her financial backing tells all. — ThePeoplesMouth (@ThPeoplesMouth) April 7, 2026

"I didn't give the illegals amnesty, I just said they can stay" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VldQeBcAIt — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) April 7, 2026

What are these people not understanding about the fact that we don’t want any people in our country who came here illegally at all? We don’t want amnesty. We want mass deportation, and whoever’s running for 2028 must notice. — Mr_Pendulum_ (@Mr_Pendulum_) April 7, 2026

DIGNIDAD ACT, she’s pretending they didn’t use the Spanish word for dignity in the name of it. They slipped a nice middle finger in there for everyone who doesn’t want amnesty. — Matt (@StayAmericans) April 7, 2026

She needs to be voted out. This is not what Americans want. — CitizenSoldier (@Bigsarge22) April 7, 2026

This has got to be the dumbest explanation of the bill.



“We’re not giving them Amnesty, We’re giving them dignity” with their definition of “dignity” being American citizenship after breaking the law? They deserve nothing. — Ahmari “ACE” 🇺🇸 (@AhmariAce) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, with court dates 3-5 years out, millions will have babies on American soil…

Then they’ll claim that we can’t separate families with American citizens in them… — CageMan (@CageManSchmidt) April 7, 2026

She’s been spouting this BS for years — Barbara (@BarbaraG127) April 7, 2026

Nope we don’t want them to stay. Mass deportations and yes primary any politician advocating for this — 🇺🇸❤️AmericaFirstGal❤️🇺🇸 (@4CharlieK) April 7, 2026

Peace and dignity for those who intentionally break our laws, then give them citizenship. What about Americans? Why should we have to support them and reward them? You’re no good. Never have been. — Granite Labrador 🇺🇸 (@MGBrcktt) April 7, 2026

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These traitors. They are the enemy to the citizens of this country. They are the complete opposite to what Trump ran on. This can NEVER BE ALLOWED. — BillyH777 (@Billyx702) April 7, 2026

Unfortunately, President Trump has endorsed her.

Constituent Here: This is all smoke so she can get votes and manipulate the emotions of non-Cuban Hispanics within her district (Miami) since she has a competent opponent this election cycle. — Cuba Renace (@politicuba) April 7, 2026

DIGNIDAD is going nowhere. Despite the Trump endorsement, let's hope she's primaried and voted out.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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