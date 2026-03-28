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Training Video Coaches Doctors to Ask Which Body Parts Couples Use in their Sexual Relationships

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 28, 2026
American Academy of Pediatrics

We haven't been paying much mind to the American Academy of Pediatrics since the COVID pandemic, when it argued that everyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask back to school in the fall, whether they were vaccinated or not. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also gone all-in on "gender-affirming care" for minors.

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Here is a video from the American Academy of Pediatrics showing how to approach questions about sexual relationships. 

We don't know who's more deluded: Mary, a boy who thinks he is a girl with a penis, or the girl having intercourse with a man and calling herself a lesbian.

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But wait, there's more! In case you didn't think that was real, here's another training video on dealing with pronouns and "deadnaming."

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It seems the backward doctor learned more from the patient than the other way around.

***

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