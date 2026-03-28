Training Video Coaches Doctors to Ask Which Body Parts Couples Use in their Sexual Relationships

We haven't been paying much mind to the American Academy of Pediatrics since the COVID pandemic, when it argued that everyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask back to school in the fall, whether they were vaccinated or not. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also gone all-in on "gender-affirming care" for minors.

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Here is a video from the American Academy of Pediatrics showing how to approach questions about sexual relationships.

"Well, I use my vagina, and Mary uses her penis." From an American Academy of Pediatrics training video on treating lesbians written by Dr. Jason Rafferty. pic.twitter.com/VXXbp2OMc2 — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) March 27, 2026

We don't know who's more deluded: Mary, a boy who thinks he is a girl with a penis, or the girl having intercourse with a man and calling herself a lesbian.

I think this woman used her penis too. pic.twitter.com/4MhF2Fy23N — Lara Piazza (@LaraPiazza5) March 28, 2026

Firstly, if a doctor asks the question "what parts are you using" to have sex, we're in the Twilight Zone. — Esme Vee 〰️ (big dragon energy) (@esme_saysno) March 28, 2026

So she's straight with extra steps. How special. — Parker Janus Reed (@ParkerJanusReed) March 28, 2026

They have to be trolling us at this point.



Please let them be trolling us. — 𝑽𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒔 ⚣ (@Veritaserum44) March 28, 2026

“Well, I use my vagina, and Mary uses her penis.”



“Is Mary transgender?”



That’s why doctors make the big money. — Silent V (@silent_v) March 28, 2026

Worst VHS tape from Scott Wiener’s private collection — Chris (@chriswithans) March 28, 2026

This is infuriating on so many levels. They're trying so hard to normalize this crap — onlytwo22 (@onlytwo222) March 27, 2026

THIS is what mental illness looks like in 2026. These people, especially the doctor, need Jesus. — Auto Energy Man (@AutoEnerge) March 28, 2026

This is super creepy. — Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) March 28, 2026

This is not real. No real organization could make something like this and expect it to be taken seriously.



C'mon man — Save California (@BethBridges) March 28, 2026

So they are in a normal hetrosexual relationship and just re-labelling everything for the crazy woke agenda of idiocy. — bootjabootja (@bootjabootja) March 28, 2026

But wait, there's more! In case you didn't think that was real, here's another training video on dealing with pronouns and "deadnaming."

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"I am a genderqueer demiboy. I like wearing makeup, but I also like it when people call me a guy."

"I'll give you the names of some individuals who you can call."

American Academy of Pediatrics shows doctors how to groom children. Excerpts pic.twitter.com/SHfT5XfCAU — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) March 28, 2026

Just a couple of cult members engaging in a language ritual. I can't believe that people, myself included, initially tried to tolerate and even accommodate this nonsense. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — esskayultra (@esskayultra) March 28, 2026

It seems the backward doctor learned more from the patient than the other way around.

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