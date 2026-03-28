Training Video Coaches Doctors to Ask Which Body Parts Couples Use in their Sexual Relationships

We haven't been paying much mind to the American Academy of Pediatrics since the COVID pandemic, when it argued that everyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask back to school in the fall, whether they were vaccinated or not. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also gone all-in on "gender-affirming care" for minors.
Here is a video from the American Academy of Pediatrics showing how to approach questions about sexual relationships.
"Well, I use my vagina, and Mary uses her penis." From an American Academy of Pediatrics training video on treating lesbians written by Dr. Jason Rafferty. pic.twitter.com/VXXbp2OMc2— Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) March 27, 2026
We don't know who's more deluded: Mary, a boy who thinks he is a girl with a penis, or the girl having intercourse with a man and calling herself a lesbian.
"A lot of people don't know" pic.twitter.com/7otfeY0cCW— Memeforcetoo (@EPSTNeyeLAND) March 28, 2026
March 28, 2026
I think this woman used her penis too. pic.twitter.com/4MhF2Fy23N— Lara Piazza (@LaraPiazza5) March 28, 2026
Firstly, if a doctor asks the question "what parts are you using" to have sex, we're in the Twilight Zone.— Esme Vee 〰️ (big dragon energy) (@esme_saysno) March 28, 2026
So she's straight with extra steps. How special.— Parker Janus Reed (@ParkerJanusReed) March 28, 2026
They have to be trolling us at this point.— 𝑽𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒔 ⚣ (@Veritaserum44) March 28, 2026
Please let them be trolling us.
“Well, I use my vagina, and Mary uses her penis.”— Silent V (@silent_v) March 28, 2026
“Is Mary transgender?”
That’s why doctors make the big money.
Worst VHS tape from Scott Wiener’s private collection— Chris (@chriswithans) March 28, 2026
This is infuriating on so many levels. They're trying so hard to normalize this crap— onlytwo22 (@onlytwo222) March 27, 2026
THIS is what mental illness looks like in 2026. These people, especially the doctor, need Jesus.— Auto Energy Man (@AutoEnerge) March 28, 2026
This is super creepy.— Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) March 28, 2026
This is not real. No real organization could make something like this and expect it to be taken seriously.— Save California (@BethBridges) March 28, 2026
C'mon man
So they are in a normal hetrosexual relationship and just re-labelling everything for the crazy woke agenda of idiocy.— bootjabootja (@bootjabootja) March 28, 2026
But wait, there's more! In case you didn't think that was real, here's another training video on dealing with pronouns and "deadnaming."
"I am a genderqueer demiboy. I like wearing makeup, but I also like it when people call me a guy."— Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) March 28, 2026
"I'll give you the names of some individuals who you can call."
American Academy of Pediatrics shows doctors how to groom children. Excerpts pic.twitter.com/SHfT5XfCAU
Just a couple of cult members engaging in a language ritual. I can't believe that people, myself included, initially tried to tolerate and even accommodate this nonsense. 🤦🏻♀️— esskayultra (@esskayultra) March 28, 2026
It seems the backward doctor learned more from the patient than the other way around.
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