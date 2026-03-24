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Members of SCOTUS Open to Turning Away 'Asylum Seekers' at Southern Border

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Here's more big news out of the Supreme Court this week. The New York Times is reporting that members of the Supreme Court are open to allowing the United States to turn away "asylum seekers" at the Mexico border. Currently, stepping foot on U.S. soil is enough for an illegal immigrant to file an asylum claim. According to the rules, asylum seekers are expected to seek asylum in the first safe country they reach, but as we say, by the tens of millions during the Biden administration, migrants did some shopping and passed through several countries to reach the southern border of the United States. 

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Brett T.
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Exactly. 

Because they're economic "refugees."

We send tax dollars to NGOs in Mexico that train immigrants on what to say to claim asylum.

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If they're in Mexico, they should apply for asylum in Mexico. But since they're economic migrants, they expect entry into the United States.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEXICO SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as DHS Secretary Brett T.
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