Members of SCOTUS Open to Turning Away 'Asylum Seekers' at Southern Border

Here's more big news out of the Supreme Court this week. The New York Times is reporting that members of the Supreme Court are open to allowing the United States to turn away "asylum seekers" at the Mexico border. Currently, stepping foot on U.S. soil is enough for an illegal immigrant to file an asylum claim. According to the rules, asylum seekers are expected to seek asylum in the first safe country they reach, but as we say, by the tens of millions during the Biden administration, migrants did some shopping and passed through several countries to reach the southern border of the United States.

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Breaking News: A majority of the Supreme Court seemed open to allowing the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers at the Mexico border. https://t.co/DbUkfWT1pk — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 24, 2026

This would be huge. The way federal law has been interpreted recently is that once an alien sets foot on US soil, even after crossing the border illegally, they have to be allowed to make an asylum claim.



SCOTUS now seems open to allowing DHS to block them & turn them away. https://t.co/Io5iKxVmOp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 24, 2026

Trump issued an EO already to stop the asylum claims after entering illegally. Having SCOTUS back him up would be the right thing to do. Next stop birthright citizenship. — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) March 24, 2026

The left will be apoplectic if this goes through. It’ll be great. — LisaLou (@LisaLou) March 24, 2026

Twisting legal theory around and bending it into desired policy allowing for mass migration with no vetting seems more like manipulation than interpretation to me… — Tim McClelland (@Chiefmac3500) March 24, 2026

If they aren't seeking asylum from Mexico, they should be turned away.



Because that would mean they aren't running away from something, they are running to get something. — Gerry (@GerryDales) March 24, 2026

Exactly.

Let them claim asylum but they cannot enter the country until claim is accepted by a court. They can wait in Mexico. — Bailey (@RealXBailey) March 24, 2026

How can they file that claim if there is no political or religious persecution in their country of origin? The whole process is absurd. — James Booth (@JamesBooth9517) March 24, 2026

Because they're economic "refugees."

Aren’t they supposed to to apply for “ asylum “ at the first country that they come to? Not wait till they get to our borders. — Terry (@Terry165520) March 24, 2026

Used to come in contact with a lot of these claims in a former job. At the juvenile level, they were practically identical and interchangeable. A few were downright preposterous. — CA2TX (@ca2_tx) March 24, 2026

We send tax dollars to NGOs in Mexico that train immigrants on what to say to claim asylum.

99% of these people are either (1) economic migrants or (2) people escaping the authorities in their home countries for crimes they committed there or (3) agents sent by their home countries (like China). None of these are grounds for granting asylum. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) March 24, 2026

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If they're in Mexico, they should apply for asylum in Mexico. But since they're economic migrants, they expect entry into the United States.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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